CSW Industrials ( CSWI, Financial), a diversified industrials company, saw its stock fall during the quarter in spite of posting record fiscal year earnings. As the U.S. continues to emerge from the Covid-19-related slowdown, we believe CSW stands to benefit in both its Industrial and Specialty Chemicals segments.

From Steven Scruggs (Trades, Portfolio)' FPA Queens Road Small Cap Value Fund second-quarter 2021 commentary.