OPIS by IHS Markit Expands Carbon Pricing Suite with Additional Transparency for World's Largest Compliance Markets

OPIS, an IHS Markit (NYSE: INFO) company, the leading benchmark provider for emissions and carbon markets data, launches today an expansion to its extensive daily compliance carbon pricing services, providing the most transparency for the largest emissions programs in the world. The expansion of the OPIS+Carbon+Market+Report extends the OPIS compliance carbon pricing suite to over 100 indices and provides solutions to stakeholders compliant with jurisdictional programs.

New price assessments include Renewable Energy Certificates in New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Maryland, Massachusetts and Connecticut, the New England Power Pool General Information System and PJM Environmental Information Services, as well as additional assessments for California’s Cap-and-Trade Program.

With rising awareness for the global climate challenge and in anticipation of the UN Climate Change Conference of the Parties (COP 26) in November, governments are deploying and strengthening environmental programs that put a price on carbon as a strategy to reduce emissions.

In the United States, 17 state and local governments have increased clean energy targets in their Renewable Portfolio Standards over the past three years. Meanwhile in 2021, California enforced new cap-and-trade regulations for carbon offsets, creating a separate market for credits that are issued to projects with a direct environmental benefit in the state. On the East Coast, the multi-state Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative (RGGI) is drawing more participation, with Virginia becoming the 11th state in the cap-and-trade cooperative for power emissions this year. Pennsylvania is on deck to join RGGI in 2022.

“The call to action for global climate mitigation brought forth in the Paris Agreement sets the stage for all governments to adopt carbon policies that leverage market-based mechanisms,” said Fred Rozell, president, OPIS by IHS Markit. “Initiatives that put a price on carbon effectively reduce greenhouse gas emissions and create revenue for clean energy and environmental programs. The comprehensive OPIS suite of carbon assessments provides transparency for all sectors covered by regulatory programs and corporations engaged in voluntarily offsetting their carbon footprint through carbon credits.”

The OPIS Carbon Market Report includes daily price assessments and analysis for California Carbon Allowances, California Carbon Offsets, Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative Allowances, U.S. Renewable Energy Certificates, California’s Low Carbon Fuel Standard, Oregon’s Clean Fuels Program, Quebec’s Cap-and-Trade System and the U.S. Renewable Fuel Standard. The report also provides carbon market pricing, insight and analysis for European Union Allowances, United Kingdom Allowances and China Carbon Emission Allowances.

OPIS launched daily price transparency for compliance carbon markets in 2014. It remains the price reporting agency benchmarked by the California transportation fuels industry for accurate cap-and-trade and Low Carbon Fuel Standard (LCFS) assessments.

The OPIS California Carbon Allowances (OPIS CCA) and Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative Allowances (OPIS RGGI) assessments underly the IHS Markit Global Carbon Index (GLCARB), which serves as a benchmark to the KFA Global Carbon ETF (KRBN), launched in 2020. The green investment fund currently manages over $500 million in assets.

The OPIS+Carbon+Market+Report publishes daily to meet the demand for benchmark pricing for carbon and emissions programs. The OPIS Carbon Market Report and the daily OPIS+Global+Carbon+Offsets+Report, which launched in December 2020, together provide the largest compliance and voluntary carbon market price suite by any price reporting agency in the world. The robust and comprehensive OPIS coverage of the carbon markets enables global project developers, traders, marketers and investors to accurately identify a fair value for their assets and understand compliance costs associated with carbon and emissions programs.

OPIS carbon assessments reflect confirmed bids, offers and trades reported by approved traders, brokers and electronic platforms. Full details about the OPIS voluntary and compliance carbon methodologies can be found in OPIS+Carbon+Market+Pricing.

