3 Highly Profitable Businesses With Solid Financial Conditions

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

3 Highly Profitable Businesses With Solid Financial Conditions

These companies have high ratings for financial strength and profitability

Author's Avatar
Alberto Abaterusso
Sep 01, 2021

Summary

  • United Microelectronics, Yandex and Monolithic Power Systems have high profitability and financial strength ratings.
  • Wall Street likes these business since it has issued positive ratings for them.
Article's Main Image

When in search of value opportunities, investors may want to consider the following stocks, as they represent companies with high profitability and robust financial conditions. These qualities are represented by GuruFocus profitability and financial strength ratings of at least 6 out of 10.

Additionally, sell-side analysts on Wall Street have issued positive ratings for them.

United Microelectronics

The first stock that makes the cut is United Microelectronics Corp. (

UMC, Financial), a Taiwanese semiconductor wafer foundry operator with sales primarily in the U.S., Europe, Taiwan and other Asian countries.

GuruFocus rated its financial strength 7 out of 10, driven by a Piotroski F-Score of 7, which indicates the company benefits from a healthy financial situation, and an Altman Z-Score of 3.87, suggesting it is in good standing. These two metrics imply low risk that the company could fail within two years.

GuruFocus rated its profitability 7 out of 10, driven by a net profit margin of 19.31% versus the industry median of 7.23%.

The share price ($11.4 as of Aug. 31) has risen by 212.4% over the past year for a market capitalization of $28.01 billion, a price-earnings ratio of 21.1 and a price-book ratio of 3.2.

1433069974598979584.png

The price-sales ratio is 4.05 and the 52-week range is $3.425 to $11.71.

On Wall Street, the stock has a median recommendation rating of overweight and an average target price of $12.74 per share.

Yandex

The second stock that qualifies is Yandex NV (

YNDX, Financial), a Netherlands-based internet search engine provider for Russia and several other countries. The company offers a wide range of services online, including geolocation services, a video conferencing and correspondence service, online news aggregation, advertising network and e-commerce.

GuruFocus rated its financial strength 6 out of 10, driven by an Altman Z-Score of 6.94, which indicates the company is in the safe zone regarding its financial situation.

GuruFocus rated its profitability 9 out of 10, driven by a three-year revenue growth rate of 18.9% versus the industry median of 6.4% and three-year earnings per share without non-recurring items growth rate of 26.1% versus the industry median of 16.4%.

The share price ($76.9 as of Aug. 31) has risen by 13.8% over the past year for a market capitalization of $27.48 billion, a price-earnings ratio of 141.1 and a price-book ratio of 6.14.

1433069978520653824.png

The price-sales ratio is 7.37 and the 52-week range is $55.6203 to $77.05.

On Wall Street, the stock has a median recommendation rating of buy and an average target price of approximately $85.5 per share.

Monolithic Power Systems

The third stock that meets the criteria is Monolithic Power Systems Inc. (

MPWR, Financial), a Kirkland, Washington-based semiconductors company serving several markets in the U.S. and globally, including communications and consumer applications markets as well as automotive, computing and storage and industrial.

GuruFocus rated its financial strength 7 out of 10, driven by a cash-to-debt of 120.77 versus the industry median of 1.77 and an Altman Z-Score of 50.04. These two indicators point to a stable financial situation, leading to a low likelihood for the company to go bankrupt within two years.

The company's profitability scored a 9 out of 10 rating, driven by a return on capital ratio of 56.1% versus the industry median of 14.74% and a three-year revenue growth rate of 18.5% versus the industry median of 1.35%.

The share price ($494.93 as of Aug. 31) has risen by 75% over the past year for a market capitalization of $22.73 billion, a price-earnings ratio of 118.12 and a price-book ratio of 20.9.

1433069981494415360.png

The price-sales ratio is 22.6 and the 52-week range is $235.62 to $504.545.

On Wall Street, the stock has a median recommendation rating of overweight and an average target price of $473.88 per share.

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)

Please Login to leave a comment