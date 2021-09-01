Ab Sustainable International Thematic Fund Inc Buys Smurfit Kappa Group PLC, Aflac Inc, ConvaTec Group PLC, Sells Tencent Holdings, ANTA Sports Products, Coupang Inc

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Smurfit Kappa Group PLC, Aflac Inc, ConvaTec Group PLC, Flex, Sea, sells Tencent Holdings, ANTA Sports Products, Coupang Inc, Vectura Group PLC, Unilever PLC during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Ab Sustainable International Thematic Fund Inc. As of 2021Q2, Ab Sustainable International Thematic Fund Inc owns 56 stocks with a total value of $746 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Partners Group Holding AG (PGHN) - 17,844 shares, 3.63% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.08% WSP Global Inc (WSP) - 179,460 shares, 2.81% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.64% Erste Group Bank AG. (EBS) - 545,950 shares, 2.69% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.30% Koninklijke Philips NV (PHIA) - 389,020 shares, 2.59% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.86% Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd (APOLLOHOSP) - 392,973 shares, 2.57% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.89%

Ab Sustainable International Thematic Fund Inc initiated holding in Smurfit Kappa Group PLC. The purchase prices were between $38.95 and $46.47, with an estimated average price of $42.92. The stock is now traded at around $48.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.55%. The holding were 212,800 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Ab Sustainable International Thematic Fund Inc initiated holding in Aflac Inc. The purchase prices were between $51.18 and $57.48, with an estimated average price of $54.46. The stock is now traded at around $56.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.49%. The holding were 207,200 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Ab Sustainable International Thematic Fund Inc initiated holding in ConvaTec Group PLC. The purchase prices were between $1.94 and $2.49, with an estimated average price of $2.24. The stock is now traded at around $2.254000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.17%. The holding were 2,630,900 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Ab Sustainable International Thematic Fund Inc initiated holding in Sea Ltd. The purchase prices were between $202.34 and $289.42, with an estimated average price of $253.07. The stock is now traded at around $341.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.76%. The holding were 20,650 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Ab Sustainable International Thematic Fund Inc added to a holding in Flex Ltd by 120.21%. The purchase prices were between $16.72 and $18.95, with an estimated average price of $18.04. The stock is now traded at around $18.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.85%. The holding were 646,020 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Ab Sustainable International Thematic Fund Inc added to a holding in Lufax Holding Ltd by 88.43%. The purchase prices were between $10.31 and $14.72, with an estimated average price of $12.65. The stock is now traded at around $8.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 629,490 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Ab Sustainable International Thematic Fund Inc added to a holding in Neste Corp by 34.51%. The purchase prices were between $45.04 and $56.26, with an estimated average price of $51.23. The stock is now traded at around $51.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 213,450 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Ab Sustainable International Thematic Fund Inc added to a holding in Telefonaktiebolaget L M Ericsson by 38.50%. The purchase prices were between $106 and $120.6, with an estimated average price of $113.07. The stock is now traded at around $102.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 571,262 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Ab Sustainable International Thematic Fund Inc sold out a holding in Tencent Holdings Ltd. The sale prices were between $573.5 and $654, with an estimated average price of $608.41.

Ab Sustainable International Thematic Fund Inc sold out a holding in ANTA Sports Products Ltd. The sale prices were between $126.8 and $189.7, with an estimated average price of $150.43.

Ab Sustainable International Thematic Fund Inc sold out a holding in Coupang Inc. The sale prices were between $32.04 and $49.35, with an estimated average price of $41.17.

Ab Sustainable International Thematic Fund Inc sold out a holding in Vectura Group PLC. The sale prices were between $1.11 and $1.63, with an estimated average price of $1.26.

Ab Sustainable International Thematic Fund Inc reduced to a holding in Unilever PLC by 24.61%. The sale prices were between $40.22 and $43.52, with an estimated average price of $42.18. The stock is now traded at around $40.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.26%. Ab Sustainable International Thematic Fund Inc still held 93,220 shares as of 2021-06-30.