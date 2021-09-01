WISeKey’s Partner CasperLabs Joins AWS Marketplace, Expanding Access to WISe.Art NFT Marketplace

ZUG, Switzerland, September 1, 2021 – WISeKey International Holding (SIX: WIHN, WKEY) (“WISeKey”, or “the Company”), a leading cybersecurity, AI and IoT company, announced that its partner CasperLabs, a leading blockchain services company and developer of the Casper Network, recently partnered with Amazon Web Services (AWS), a highly reliable, scalable, low-cost, cloud-based infrastructure platform that powers hundreds of thousands of businesses. The collaboration gives developers and organizations building on the Casper Network the ability to directly deploy node infrastructures and design private networks for product testing from AWS.

WISeKey is using Casper to power WISe.Art, its unique digital identification NFT platform for the collectible and luxury market. The new platform commercially launched on September 1, 2021.

CasperLabs joining AWS will further enhance the WISE.Art platform, which will run on the Casper Network to deliver the most secure and scalable blockchain back-end for creating digital twins for valuable objects. This unique approach will make it possible to mint provenance and a digital version into an NFT containing smart contracts on how the digital twin may be used. The method removes any uncertainty of what an NFT actually means to a collector by delivering authenticated digital twins.

“Casper’s entry into the AWS Marketplace is a big milestone and makes it even easier for developers worldwide to access and build on Web3,” said Carlos Moreira, Founder & CEO of WISeKey. “It will significantly reduce friction in setting up infrastructure for the Casper Network for individual developers, as well as organizations like WISeKey.”

The Casper Network is the first enterprise-grade, proof-of-stake blockchain that simultaneously offers scalability, security and decentralization. A growing number of enterprises have joined the Casper ecosystem since its main net launch in March 2021, citing its more efficient gas costs, flexible architecture and significantly reduced energy footprint as major differentiators over other blockchain protocols.

“CasperLabs is committed to ensuring successful outcomes for organizations looking to build innovative applications on the Casper Network,” said Mrinal Manohar, CasperLabs cofounder and CEO. “Our partnership with WISeKey will set a new standard for responsible and secure NFT transactions, with both teams dedicated to delivering a more environmentally friendly and scalable option for the NFT community as the industry continues to evolve and excite new audiences worldwide.”

Casper Network’s Proof-of-Stake architecture allows for a higher volume of secure transactions with no drop off in performance, while producing a fraction of the energy expended by traditional blockchain protocols.

Since AWS services approximately 190 countries, Casper Network node operators worldwide will have the capability to quickly and securely deploy and connect nodes to the public network. Developers building smart contracts or other solutions can spin up Casper nodes for rapid development, prototyping and testing of their products. Moreover, enterprise teams and consortiums now have the ability to quickly architect and deploy private networks for solving their business problems, with the additional benefit of access to AWS developer support tools and an extensive ecosystem of partners.

About CasperLabs

CasperLabs, the developer of the Casper Network, provides professional services and support for organizations building on the Casper network. Guided by open source principles, CasperLabs is committed to supporting the next wave of blockchain adoption among businesses and providing developers with a reliable and secure framework to build private, public and hybrid blockchain applications. Its team possesses deep enterprise technology experience, hailing from organizations including Google, Adobe, AWS, Dropbox and Microsoft. To learn more, visit casperlabs.io.

About WISeKey

WISeKey ( WKEY; SIX Swiss Exchange: WIHN) is a leading global cybersecurity company currently deploying large scale digital identity ecosystems for people and objects using Blockchain, AI and IoT respecting the Human as the Fulcrum of the Internet. WISeKey microprocessors secure the pervasive computing shaping today’s Internet of Everything. WISeKey IoT has an install base of over 1.5 billion microchips in virtually all IoT sectors (connected cars, smart cities, drones, agricultural sensors, anti-counterfeiting, smart lighting, servers, computers, mobile phones, crypto tokens etc.). WISeKey is uniquely positioned to be at the edge of IoT as our semiconductors produce a huge amount of Big Data that, when analyzed with Artificial Intelligence (AI), can help industrial applications to predict the failure of their equipment before it happens.

Our technology is Trusted by the OISTE/WISeKey’s Swiss based cryptographic Root of Trust (“RoT”) provides secure authentication and identification, in both physical and virtual environments, for the Internet of Things, Blockchain and Artificial Intelligence. The WISeKey RoT serves as a common trust anchor to ensure the integrity of online transactions among objects and between objects and people. For more information, visit www.wisekey.com.

