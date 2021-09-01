U-Haul Conversion of Empty Warehouse will Eliminate Blight, Create Jobs in Charlotte

PR Newswire

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Sept. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- U-Haul® is revealing details of its adaptive reuse plan for an unoccupied warehouse that will soon become a full-service retail and self-storage facility.

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Steele Creek at 11900 Steele Creek Road is already offering truck and trailer sharing, boxes and moving supplies, and U-Box® portable storage containers out of a temporary showroom.

Renovations will soon render approximately 700 indoor climate-controlled self-storage units with high-tech security features at affordable price points. Storage rooms are expected to be available for rent this winter.

Professional hitch installation and a new retail showroom will also highlight the 132,840-square-foot building set on 10.7 acres. U-Haul acquired the property on June 21.

"This building has been vacant since the previous tenants moved out in 2017," noted Kay Church, U-Haul Company of Charlotte president. "We have the privilege of giving it new life and a new purpose. By reusing this building, we will save materials and offer a fresh look to a building we're preserving from the 1970s."

Contact U-Haul Moving & Storage of Steele Creek at (704) 512-0345 or stop by to see our progress. Current hours of operation are 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday-Saturday. Reserve equipment at uhaul.com or contact Reservations at 1-800-GO-UHAUL.

Acquisition of the property was driven by U-Haul Corporate Sustainability initiatives: U-Haul supports infill developments to help local communities lower their carbon footprint. The adaptive reuse of existing buildings reduces the amount of energy and resources required for new-building materials and helps cities reduce their unwanted inventory of unused buildings.

Church plans to employ at least 14 Team Members once the store is fully operational. U-Haul will look to hire locally to support job growth within the Charlotte community. U-Haul, honored as a "Best for Vets 2020" leading veteran-friendly employer by The Military Times, actively recruits veterans and gives them preference in the hiring process. Find U-Haul careers at uhauljobs.com.

"This site was attractive because Steele Creek Road is a major thoroughfare into Charlotte," Church added. "We want to continue serving as a business anchor here. By renovating this large warehouse, we will be helping to meet the self-storage demands of a growing community."

As an essential service provider, U-Haul continues to serve communities during the COVID-19 recovery while offering contactless business programs and enhanced cleaning protocols, including added steps for sanitizing equipment between customer transactions. U-Haul products are used daily by First Responders; delivery companies bringing needed supplies to people's homes; small businesses trying to remain afloat; college students; and many other dependent groups, in addition to the do-it-yourself household mover.

