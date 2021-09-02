Logo
Amazon, Google, IKEA, Schneider Electric and More Join Silicon Labs' 'Works With 2021'

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Sep 02, 2021
Article's Main Image

-- Keynote speakers discuss interoperability, security and future of IoT in industries, cities and smart home --

PR Newswire

AUSTIN, Texas, Sept. 2, 2021

AUSTIN, Texas, Sept. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Silicon Labs (NASDAQ: SLAB), a leader in secure, intelligent wireless technology for a more connected world, today announced that Amazon, Google, IKEA, Schneider Electric, Konke, Landis + Gyr, Lifesmart, Tencent Cloud and Tuya will be delivering keynotes at Works With 2021, the defining Internet of Things (IoT) conference livestreaming for free to thousands of engineers, developers and technologists worldwide on September 14-15.

Your_One_Connection_to_All_Things_IoT.jpg

"I'm genuinely excited about the Works With lineup," said Stacey Higginbotham, founder of Stacey On IoT. "The event has a 'who's who' of smart home speakers including speakers from Amazon, Google and Tuya. This year, I'm excited to see how the show tackles new topics such as smart cities and medical devices. The IoT is going to affect every industry, and Silicon Labs has put on an event that reflects the breadth of the IoT in ways few other shows do."

Google, Amazon and Schneider Electric will join Silicon Labs President Matt Johnson to kick off the conference on Sept. 14 from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. CT. The companies will share insight into the new Matter protocol's significance in simplifying product development while increasing product compatibility for consumers and its place within smart home and commercial roadmaps. Landis + Gyr, Google-X – the moonshot factory and City of Austin will deliver their keynotes on smart city technologies at 9:55 a.m. CT on Sept. 15. IKEA will join Silicon Labs CEO Tyson Tuttle for the closing remarks of Works With on Sept. 15 from 3 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. CT.

Keynote speakers include:

"Fostering and expanding conversations within the IoT ecosystem, creating a space for collaboration and facilitating dialogue between industry leaders, partners and alliances is at our core" said Megan Lueders, CMO, Silicon Labs. "Only in its second year, Works With is attracting thousands of product developers, engineers, designers and executives all committed to innovation and the acceleration of connectivity to improve industries and lives."

Press Conference Registration

Media interested in attending the Works With 2021 U.S./EMEA press conference on Tuesday, Sept. 14 at 11 a.m. CT are encouraged to register here.

About Works With

Works With is your one connection to all things IoT. The annual conference gathers the biggest names in the industry, including IoT decision-makers and device developers, to share and receive practical training and educational sessions. Attendees leave with actionable insights to build, deploy and interconnect the latest smart home, smart city and industrial IoT (IIoT) technologies to accelerate market launch. Works With 2021 is held virtually and free of charge. This year's agenda can be found here.

For more information and to register for this year's event, visit workswith.silabs.com.

About Silicon Labs

Silicon Labs (NASDAQ: SLAB) is a leader in secure, intelligent wireless technology for a more connected world. Our integrated hardware and software platform, intuitive development tools, unmatched ecosystem and robust support make us the ideal long-term partner in building advanced industrial, commercial, home and life applications. We make it easy for developers to solve complex wireless challenges throughout the product lifecycle and get to market quickly with innovative solutions that transform industries, grow economies and improve lives. Silabs.com

Note to editors: Silicon Labs, Silicon Laboratories, the "S" symbol, the Silicon Laboratories logo and the Silicon Labs logo are trademarks of Silicon Laboratories Inc. All other product names noted herein may be trademarks of their respective holders.

silicon_labs_Logo.jpg

favicon.png?sn=DA94279&sd=2021-09-02 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/amazon-google-ikea-schneider-electric-and-more-join-silicon-labs-works-with-2021-301368347.html

SOURCE Silicon Labs

rt.gif?NewsItemId=DA94279&Transmission_Id=202109020805PR_NEWS_USPR_____DA94279&DateId=20210902
