Data Storage Corporation Collaborates with Precisely on Security Solutions for the Cloud

MELVILLE, N.Y., Sept. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Data Storage Corporation ( DTST) (the “Company”), a provider of diverse business continuity, disaster recovery protection, as well as cloud infrastructure solutions and services, today announced it has established a managed services model partnership with Precisely, a global leader in data integrity software, to bring innovative security software solutions to the Data Storage cloud.



“Having worked with Precisely for many years within the traditional IBM mainframe environment, we are excited to now offer Precisely data integrity solutions to the many companies migrating to the cloud that have a need to protect information, data privacy, and compliance adherence,” commented Hal Schwartz, Data Storage’s President. “The combination of our expertise in IBM power systems and cloud solutions, coupled with Precisely’s robust security software solutions made this a natural next step in our evolution.”

Data Storage’s ezSecurity™ is a graduated menu of IT security offerings focused on customer needs that starts with a no-charge security risk assessment. “The addition of Precisely’s expanded solutions within a cloud environment allows us to offer an even more robust and full-featured, monthly subscription-based offering that addresses the most common IT security exposure issues, including ransomware,” stated Chuck Paolillo, Data Storage’s CTO. “Through a no-cost risk assessment and associated reports, we can pinpoint challenges and immediately remediate any issues that are discovered.”

Data Storage was one of the first in the industry to pioneer cloud-based computing for IBM power systems using efficient, shared, and scalable resource architecture that diminishes the cost of equipment, as well as administrative overhead. Additionally, Data Storage has developed a unique catalog of easy-to-manage branded solutions that are quick to deploy, covering high availability, disaster recovery, and full-production hosting — all coupled with managed services expertise.

“We have partnered with Data Storage for over 20 years, primarily in the high-availability and disaster recovery space on IBM Power Systems and are excited to be working with them to bring these solutions to the cloud,” noted Craig Johnson, Senior Vice President - IBM Infrastructure at Precisely. “This was a great opportunity to extend our offerings to a broader and expanding audience.”

About Data Storage Corporation

The Company delivers and supports a broad range of premium technology solutions focusing on IaaS, data storage protection and IT management. Clients look to Data Storage to ensure disaster recovery, business continuity, enhance security, and to meet increasing industry, state and federal regulations. The Company markets to businesses, government, education and the healthcare industry by leveraging leading technologies. Through its business units, the Company provides IaaS, SaaS, DRaaS, VoIP, cyber security, data analytics, IBM Power systems and storage hardware with managed IT services. For more information, please visit http://www.DataStorageCorp.com.

Safe Harbor Provision

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended, that are intended to be covered by the safe harbor created thereby. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Statements preceded by, followed by or that otherwise include the words “believes,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “intends,” “projects,” “estimates,” “plans” and similar expressions or future or conditional verbs such as “will,” “should,” “would,” “may” and “could” are generally forward-looking in nature and not historical facts, although not all forward-looking statements include the foregoing. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, it can provide no assurance that such expectations will prove to have been correct. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company’s expectations include, but are not limited to, the Company’s ability to leverage the scalability and performance of Flagship’s solutions, the Company’s ability to benefit from the IBM cloud migration underway, the Company’s ability to position itself for future profitability and the Company’s ability to maintain its Nasdaq listing. These risks should not be construed as exhaustive and should be read together with the other cautionary statements included in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020, subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Current Reports on Form 8-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it was initially made. Except as required by law, the Company assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, changed circumstances or otherwise.

Data Storage Contact:

Crescendo Communications, LLC

Tel: 212-671-1021

Email: [email protected]

Precisely Contact:

Ned Tadic, Precisely PR Manager

[email protected]