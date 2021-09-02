Coldplay Radio Returns Exclusively to SiriusXM

PR Newswire

NEW YORK, Sept. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SiriusXM and Coldplay announce the return of Coldplay Radio, available now through November 1 on the SXM App, ahead of the band's 9th studio album Music Of The Spheres, which is scheduled to be released on October 15.

The exclusive channel will celebrate one of the biggest rock bands in the world, showcasing music from the band's acclaimed catalog, including their career-defining hits, classic albums, live performances, collaborations and musical influences.

Additionally, Coldplay will perform at the world-famous Apollo Theater in Harlem, New York as a part of SiriusXM and Pandora's Small Stage Series, a special invitation-only concert for SiriusXM subscribers and Pandora listeners on Thursday, September 23. The exclusive concert marks the first time that Coldplay has performed at the iconic venue. The concert, the first full show for the band since the start of the pandemic, will air nationwide on Coldplay Radio later that week.

Coldplay Radio is available now through Monday, November 1 on the SXM App. Additionally, the exclusive channel will run on channel 105 via satellite radios on Friday, September 24 through Thursday, September 30.

To celebrate the release of Coldplay's new album, Music Of The Spheres, listeners can expect Coldplay Radio to take over channel 28 on October 15 through October 17.

SiriusXM is available to subscribers in their car and on their phone and connected devices at home with the SXM App. Streaming access is included for most subscribers. Go to www.siriusxm.com/ways-to-listen to learn more.

