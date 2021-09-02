Tuya Smart and CLEANLIFE® Join Hands to Create Connected Lighting Experiences

PR Newswire

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Sept. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Tuya Smart (NYSE: TUYA), a leading global IoT development platform, and CLEANLIFE®, a leading global lighting industry enterprise, today announced a new partnership. Both parties have agreed to work together with a mission of creating a more productive, comfortable, and connected lighting experience for both consumers and businesses.

In recent years, the lighting industry has evolved thanks to global policies enacted to restrict the use of inefficient lighting technology and reduce energy consumption from lighting. The maturity and enablement of 5G, IoT, and other new technologies have been the leading factors contributing to this upgrade in lighting. Up to this point, the global smart lighting industry has not yet taken shape. The companies that take the lead in this segment will gain a strong, competitive advantage.

CLEANLIFE®, who has been deeply engaged in the LED lighting industry for 10 years, has utilized Tuya's low-cost, efficient, and flexible smart lighting components to successfully launch Wi-Fi and Bluetooth Mesh controllable flexible LED strips, LED Panel Lights, LED Smart Bulbs, and other lighting devices. These products are found in Lowe's, on Amazon, and in various other online stores through its channel partners. CLEANLIFE® and its partners plan to offer even more smart lighting devices such as security lights, under-cabinet fixtures, and outdoor solar lights that will be available this fall both online and in retails stores. At the same time, the IoT development tools provided by Tuya can help CLEANLIFE® not only quickly private label an app for its customers but also personalize the design of the app's user interface.

By joining the IoT ecosystem of Tuya Smart, CLEANLIFE® will leverage the interconnection and integrated operation with more than 410,000 Powered by Tuya smart devices. The 384,000 registered developers on the Tuya IoT Platform will also become potential supply-chain resources for CLEANLIFE®. In addition, the global market channel resources of Tuya Smart will help CLEANLIFE® expand internationally. Concurrently, CLEANLIFE® will help provide a platform for Tuya's overseas developers to launch more innovative smart lighting devices to the North American consumer and commercial market.

Justin Miller, CEO of CLEANLIFE®, said, "Tuya has a great reputation in the smart lighting market globally and is the ideal strategic partner. In the future, we will continue to work together to create a safer, more comfortable and automated lighting experience by integrating LED fixtures with sensors, security cameras, circadian rhythm, and more."

"CLEANLIFE® is a long-established lighting company with excellent market share and influence in North America. We are very happy to provide capability support for such an enterprise and help it accomplish intelligent upgrading," said Fritz Werder, General Manager of Tuya North America.

About CLEANLIFE®

Founded in 2011 in Cleveland, Ohio, CLEANLIFE® is focused on "Finding a Better Way™" to manufacture and distribute LED, UVC and PPE products that protect people and the planet. Our IoT division, CLEANLIFE® Smart, has partnered with Tuya Smart (NYSE: TUYA) to develop connected lighting technologies that create productive, comfortable and healthy living environments. CLEANLIFE® Smart products allow consumers to control lighting and other aspects of their home with their smart devices for a truly personalized lighting experience.

For more information, please visit CLEANLIFE® Smart's Website, LinkedIn, Instagram, Facebook, or YouTube or email [email protected]

About Tuya Smart

Tuya Smart (NYSE: TUYA) is a global IoT development platform that builds interconnectivity standards to bridge the intelligent needs of brands, OEMs, developers, and retail chains across a broad range of smart devices and industries. Based on the global public cloud, Tuya connects different intelligent scenarios and smart devices by providing hardware development tools, integrating global public cloud services, and offering an intelligent business development platform. Tuya provides comprehensive smart empowerment from technology to marketing to foster a neutral, open, and accessible developer ecosystem.

For more information, please visit Tuya's website, LinkedIn, Facebook, Twitter or YouTube.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/tuya-smart-and-cleanlife-join-hands-to-create-connected-lighting-experiences-301367944.html

SOURCE CLEANLIFE LLC