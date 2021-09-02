/C O R R E C T I O N -- Sirius XM Holdings Inc./

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

/C O R R E C T I O N -- Sirius XM Holdings Inc./

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Sep 02, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

NEW YORK, Sept. 2, 2021

In the news release, Coldplay Radio Returns Exclusively to SiriusXM, issued 02-Sep-2021 by Sirius XM Holdings Inc. over PR Newswire, we are advised by the company that the availability dates for Coldplay Radio are through October 30, not November 1, as originally issued inadvertently. The complete, corrected release follows:

Coldplay Radio Returns Exclusively to SiriusXM

Limited-run channel is available now and will broadcast the band's upcoming exclusive performance for SiriusXM's 'Small Stage Series' at the world-famous Apollo Theater in New York City

NEW YORK, Sept. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SiriusXM and Coldplay announce the return of Coldplay Radio, available now through October 30 on the SXM App, ahead of the band's 9th studio album Music Of The Spheres, which is scheduled to be released on October 15.

Sirius_Coldplay_Radio.jpg

The exclusive channel will celebrate one of the biggest rock bands in the world, showcasing music from the band's acclaimed catalog, including their career-defining hits, classic albums, live performances, collaborations and musical influences.

Additionally, Coldplay will perform at the world-famous Apollo Theater in Harlem, New York as a part of SiriusXM and Pandora's Small Stage Series, a special invitation-only concert for SiriusXM subscribers and Pandora listeners on Thursday, September 23. The exclusive concert marks the first time that Coldplay has performed at the iconic venue. The concert, the first full show for the band since the start of the pandemic, will air nationwide on Coldplay Radio later that week.

Coldplay Radio is available now through October 30 on the SXM App. Additionally, the exclusive channel will run on channel 105 via satellite radios on Friday, September 24 through Thursday, September 30.

To celebrate the release of Coldplay's new album, Music Of The Spheres, listeners can expect Coldplay Radio to take over channel 28 on October 15 through October 17.

SiriusXM is available to subscribers in their car and on their phone and connected devices at home with the SXM App. Streaming access is included for most subscribers. Go to www.siriusxm.com/ways-to-listen to learn more.

About SiriusXM

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: SIRI) is the leading audio entertainment company in North America, and the premier programmer and platform for subscription and digital advertising-supported audio products. Pandora, a subsidiary of SiriusXM, is the largest ad-supported audio entertainment streaming service in the U.S. SiriusXM and Pandora's properties reach more than 150 million listeners, the largest addressable audience in the U.S., across all categories of digital audio – music, sports, talk, and podcasts. SiriusXM's acquisitions of Stitcher and Simplecast, alongside industry-leading ad tech company AdsWizz, make it a leader in podcast hosting, production, distribution, analytics and monetization. SiriusXM, through Sirius XM Canada Holdings, Inc., also offers satellite radio and audio entertainment in Canada. In addition to its audio entertainment businesses, SiriusXM offers connected vehicle services to automakers. For more about SiriusXM, please go to: www.siriusxm.com.

SiriusXM Media Contacts:
Angela Burke
[email protected]

Carolina Dubon
[email protected]

sirius_xm_radio_logo.jpg

favicon.png?sn=NY94328A&sd=2021-09-02 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/coldplay-radio-returns-exclusively-to-siriusxm-301368413.html

SOURCE Sirius XM Holdings Inc.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=NY94328&Transmission_Id=202109021114PR_NEWS_USPR_____NY94328A&DateId=20210902
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment