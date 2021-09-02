Logo
A Better Mousetrap

How do you earn better investment returns for your retirement?

Author's Avatar
Wade W. Slome, CFA, CFP
Sep 02, 2021

Summary

  • The short answer: You must find a better mousetrap.
Article's Main Image

How do you earn better investment returns for your retirement? The short answer: You must find a better mousetrap.

In the current economic environment, finding a better mousetrap to prevent infestations inside your investment portfolio can be a challenge. Concerns over the Covid delta variant, rising inflation, Federal Reserve policy (i.e., “tapering”) and geopolitical tensions (Afghanistan) remain looming in the background. However, the economy continues to expand at a healthy pace (+6.6% Q2 – Gross Domestic Product growth has soared to record heights (see charts below)).

1433466776003284992.png

Source: Bureau of Economic Analysis

1433466778247237632.jpg

Source: Calafia Beach Pundit

The rising economic tide has lifted various stock market indices to new record highs. For the month, the S&P 500 and Dow Jones Industrial Average powered ahead +2.9% and +1.2%, respectively. For the year, these hot results are even more singeing – the S&P 500 has surged +20.4% and the Dow +15.5%.

All good things eventually come to an end, so protecting your financial home against damaging economic rodents is paramount. How you will defend your savings against an inevitable correction and insidious inflation is essential.

Investing with a better mousetrap will allow you to catch better returns, accelerate your retirement and help avoid the infestation of inflation eating away at your nest egg. If you turn on any financial channel or click on an investment advertisement, chances are someone will attempt to sell you some overpriced, whiz-bang strategy or investment mousetrap that claims to capture amazing, quick results. More often than not, those assertions are complete lies. As Granny Slome always used to tell me, “If it sounds too good to be true, then it probably is.”

Mousetrap Characteristics

What should you be looking for in your investing mousetrap? Here are five characteristics to build upon:

1) Have a long-term time horizon. There is no reliable get-rich-quick scheme that will consistently make you money. Whereas, investing over the long-term in a diversified portfolio generally affords you the luxury of “compounding,” the phenomenon that Einstein called the “eighth wonder of the world.” Chasing the meme stock du jour, crypto currency flavor of the month and/or the daily day-trading strategy parroted on TV will only lead to a pool of financial tears.

2) Invest in low-cost investment vehicles and strategies. The less you pay in fees, taxes and transaction costs means the more you can keep for yourself. Investing in low-fee ETFs (exchange-traded funds), liquid low-spread securities and $0 commission trading platforms, along with maintaining long-term holdings to minimize taxes, are all approaches to keeping more money for your growing retirement nest egg.

3) Obtain a customizable strategy to fit your risk tolerance and financial situation. Everyone has a unique financial profile and risk appetite. What’s more, everybody’s situation does not remain static. Circumstances change and life has a way of throwing curveballs at you. Finding a competent investment professional, who is also a fiduciary, is easier said than done, but if you are able to work with an advisor like Sidoxia Capital Management (www.Sidoxia.com), this will afford you the benefit of making prudent adjustments to your situation as it changes.

4) Find an understandable and transparent investment strategy. If your advisor or investment manager cannot explain the strategy and outline the specific costs/fees, then you should look elsewhere. Understanding the objective and strategy of your investments is critical, otherwise volatility can lead to emotional, suboptimal decision-making. Hidden costs compromise the integrity of the investment advisor, so do not associate yourself with these sketchy people.

5) Rely on proven results. Past results do not guarantee future returns, but aligning your investment strategy with time-tested results can provide you peace of mind. At the end of the day, your investments need to perform, and having an experienced investment manager is a valuable asset for you.

There is never a shortage of concerns in the financial markets, in both good and bad times. Rather than lose sleep and nervously chew down your fingernails, relax and spend your time finding a better mousetrap.

This article is an excerpt from a previously released Sidoxia Capital Management complimentary newsletter (September 1, 2021). Subscribe on the right side of the page for the complete text.

Disclosures

