Richard Geruson, NexOptic Chairman Reports, NexOptic Develops Neural Embed Technology: Part of an Expanded ALIIS™ Program

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NexOptic Technology Corp. (“NexOptic” or the “Company”) (TSX VENTURE: NXO) ( NXOPF) (FSE: E3O1), an innovator in cutting-edge Artificial Intelligence (AI) imaging unveiled the newest offering of its ALIIS™ program today—Neural Embedding AI for Imaging (“Neural Embedding”)



The technology is processed on-device(s) in real-time, transforming images and videos into compact machine representations ready for use by downstream storage and processing. Immediate use-cases include applications where centrally storing, transmitting, or processing large amounts of image and video data is unfeasible but strongly desired. For example, Neural Embedding can assist in video analytics, where hundreds if not thousands of cameras produce enormous amounts of video data. Our Neural Embedding can distill the incoming video data prior to storage and processing, thereby reducing the total amount of computation required to accomplish the task and saving time, energy, and infrastructure costs. “Using highly advanced AI architectures like this will help Aliis address two significant barriers to intelligent imaging adoption, computation and training,” said Kevin Gordon, VP of AI Technologies for NexOptic, adding: “Today’s announcement brings edge-AI advancements to a wider audience, empowering our clients to tap into imaging data in ways previously unimaginable.”

The patent filed around this, NexOptic’s latest AI offering, also covers imaging pipelines that would use NexOptic’s Neural Embedding to enhance images and videos or to reduce processing and storage complexity, as well as ways for it to be incorporated into larger systems.

Never intended to be a single AI solution, Aliis leverages the latest advancements in deep learning to provide clients a growing suite of powerful tools that better all aspects of imaging. This means that NexOptic clients can effectively select tailor-made solutions to meet their desired outcomes.

ALIIS is patented and patent pending.

Additional “Significant Shareholder” Update

Further to NexOptic news, August 26, 2021 (and May 25, 2020) the Company reports that 3DB, Inc., a private Alberta company disclosed to be co controlled by Darcy Daugela and/or certain family members and each of John and Darcy Daugela are no longer owners of their remaining accessible 5,339,537 common shares in NexOptic.

ALIIS™ in a Nutshell

ALIIS™ (All Light Intelligent Imaging Solutions) is a machine-learning AI suite providing instant enhancement to images and videos in the areas of edge processing, shutter speed, resolution and sharpness, image-noise and motion-blur, and image colour and detail. These patented and patent pending solutions can be integrated with imaging devices such as smartphones, smart security cameras, Internet of Things (IoT) devices, automotive platforms, medical imaging technologies, DSLR cameras and more. Additionally, Aliis does all of this while compressing data and reducing media file size, making it ideal for the storage and transmission of image data.

Qualcomm included Aliis in the press kit for its 5G Summit 2021 announcing the new 700-series chipset for mobile devices: the Snapdragon 778G, and a recent webinar hosted by ARM and their Senior AI Ecosystem Manager set a live global audience attendance record. For more information, visit www.nexoptic.com/aliis.

