Brixmor Property Group Completes Redemption of its 3.250% Senior Notes Due 2023

NEW YORK, Sept. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE: BRX) ("Brixmor" or the "Company") announced today that its operating partnership, Brixmor Operating Partnership LP (the "Operating Partnership"), completed its previously announced redemption of $500,000,000.00 aggregate principal amount of its 3.250% Senior Notes due 2023 (CUSIP Number 11120V AD5) (the "Senior Notes"), representing all of the outstanding Senior Notes, on September 2, 2021. The Senior Notes were redeemed pursuant to their terms at 105.100% of the principal amount, plus accrued and unpaid interest up to, but excluding, September 2, 2021. The total aggregate redemption price was $533.0 million, including $7.5 million in accrued interest. The Company financed the redemption with cash on hand, including the net proceeds from the issuance and sale by the Operating Partnership of its 2.500% Senior Notes due 2031. In connection with the redemption, the Company will recognize a loss on extinguishment of debt of approximately $27.1 million, or $0.09 per diluted share, in the third quarter of 2021.

ABOUT BRIXMOR PROPERTY GROUP

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 389 retail centers comprise approximately 68 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers. Brixmor is a proud real estate partner to approximately 5,000 retailers including The TJX Companies, The Kroger Co., Publix Super Markets and Ross Stores.

Brixmor announces material information to its investors in SEC filings and press releases and on public conference calls, webcasts and the "Investors" page of its website at www.brixmor.com. The Company also uses social media to communicate with its investors and the public, and the information Brixmor posts on social media may be deemed material information. Therefore, Brixmor encourages investors and others interested in the Company to review the information that it posts on its website and on its social media channels.

SAFE HARBOR LANGUAGE

This press release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements related to the Company's expectations regarding the performance of its business, its financial results, its liquidity and capital resources and other non-historical statements. You can identify these forward-looking statements by the use of words such as "outlook," "believes," "expects," "potential," "continues," "may," "will," "should," "seeks," "projects," "predicts," "intends," "plans," "estimates," "anticipates" or the negative version of these words or other comparable words. Such forward-looking statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties, including those described under the sections entitled "Forward-Looking Statements" and "Risk Factors" in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020 and the Company's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2021, as such factors may be updated from time to time in our periodic filings with the SEC, which are accessible on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. Currently, one of the most significant factors that could cause actual outcomes or results to differ materially from forward-looking statements is the adverse effect of the current pandemic of the novel coronavirus, or COVID-19, on the financial condition, operating results and cash flows of the Company, the Company's tenants, the real estate market, the financial markets and the global economy. The COVID-19 pandemic has impacted the Company and its tenants significantly, and the extent to which it continues to impact the Company and its tenants will depend on future developments, which are highly uncertain and cannot be predicted with confidence, including the scope, severity and duration of the pandemic, the speed and effectiveness of vaccine and treatment developments and their deployment, public adoption rates of COVID-19 vaccines and their effectiveness against emerging variants of COVID-19, such as the Delta variant, the direct and indirect economic effects of the pandemic and containment measures, and potential sustained changes in consumer behavior, among others. Accordingly, there are or will be important factors that could cause actual outcomes or results to differ materially from those indicated in these statements. These factors should not be construed as exhaustive and should be read in conjunction with the other cautionary statements that are included in this release and in the Company's filings with the SEC. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or review any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as required by law.

