Integrated Ventures Joins USA Based Mining Pool Managed And Operated By Foundry Digital, LLC

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Sep 03, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

PHILADELPHIA, Sept. 3, 2021

PHILADELPHIA, Sept. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Integrated Ventures, Inc, (OTCQB: INTV) ("Company") is pleased to announce joining USA based mining pool, managed and operated by Foundry Digital, LLC, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Digital Currency Group ("DCG"), focused on digital asset mining.

INTV is the latest mining company to partner with Foundry USA Pool, which speciliazes on providing mining pool services to the many institutional clients located in USA. The Company is planning to transfer all existing miners to Foundry pool as well as connect an additional 2,400 more S19J 100 TH miners, manufactured by Bitmain and scheduled to be deployed on monthly basis, by July 30, 2022.

About Foundry Digital, LLC - ("Foundry"):

Foundry USA Pool offers unique miner focused treasury management services, powered by Digital Currency Group's subsidiary Genesis. Those services include ability to generate yield in Bitcoin (BTC) on the in-house mined BTC, which will allow INTV to maximize the overall BTC yield of their operations. Other Genesis-powered products include high-security custody, BTC collateralized lending, derivative products and seamless liquidation.

Foundry serves as a strong US-based alternative to the China-dominated pool industry and delivers its clients some of the most competitive payouts in the industry along with institutional-level standards of transparency and services that fully meet the requirements of publicly-traded companies.

Backed with financial support from its parent company DCG, Foundry is the first North American cryptocurrency mining pool to pay its clients through the Full-Pay-Per-Share ("FPPS") payout method, which relies on an external party, guaranteeing stable, consistent and risk-free payouts.

"We are 100% and 24/7 focused on growing shareholder value," said Steve Rubakh, CEO of Integrated Ventures, Inc. "This partnership with industrial quality mining pool, based n USA is very important to us, as we continue to execute our growth plan. Shortly, we will be filing our 2021/10K and providing shareholders with details on business progress, made during last 90 days"

About Integrated Ventures Inc:

The Company operates as Technology Holdings Company with focus on cryptocurrency sector. Additional information is available by visiting company's website at www.integratedventuresinc.com.

Safe Harbor Statement:

The information posted in this release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. You can identify these statements by use of the words "may," "will," "should," "plans," "explores," "expects," "anticipates," "continue," "estimate," "project," "intend," and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected or anticipated. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, general economic and business conditions, effects of continued geopolitical unrest and regional conflicts, competition, changes in technology and methods of marketing, and various other factors beyond the company's control.

Contact details: [email protected], +1 215-613-1111

favicon.png?sn=LN95901&sd=2021-09-03 View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/integrated-ventures-joins-usa-based-mining-pool-managed-and-operated-by-foundry-digital-llc-301369120.html

SOURCE Integrated Ventures, Inc

rt.gif?NewsItemId=LN95901&Transmission_Id=202109030936PR_NEWS_USPR_____LN95901&DateId=20210903
