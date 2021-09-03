Bill Gates' Foundation Buys Into the Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Bill Gates' Foundation Buys Into the Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund

Trust gains increased exposure to Chinese stocks

Author's Avatar
Graham Griffin
Sep 03, 2021

Summary

  • New position established in the Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund.
  • Purchase follows a previous new buy in July.
Article's Main Image

The Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation Trust, founded by

Bill Gates (Trades, Portfolio) and his ex-wife Melinda in 2000, has revealed a new holding in Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund Inc. (CAF, Financial).

The Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation is the largest private foundation in the world. Six years after it was established, the group's trustees created a two-entity structure: the Foundation, which distributes money to grantees, and the Foundation Trust, which manages the group's endowment. The investments of the Foundation Trust are managed by an outside team of portfolio managers. The goal of the foundation is to distribute donations and income from investments in the form of grants to encourage and fund philanthropic business activity.

According to GuruFocus’ Real-Time Picks, a Premium feature, the new position was established on Aug. 23. Managers of the trust purchased 1.1 million shares that traded at an average price of $21 on the day of the purchase. Overall, the purchase had a 0.10% impact on the equity portfolio and GuruFocus estimates the total loss of the holding at 1.19% over the last several weeks.

1433856731078725632.png

The Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund (

CAF, Financial) is a United States-based non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to seek capital growth by investing a majority of its assets in A-shares of Chinese companies listed on the Shanghai and Shenzhen Stock Exchanges. Investments cover a wide variety of sectors, including aerospace and defense, banks, automobiles, household durables, media, pharmaceuticals and software.

On Sept. 3, the stock was trading at $20.75 per share with a market cap of $454.48 million. Due to the inconsistent availability of closed-end funds, there is not enough data available for a GF Value Line to be generated. The currently available shares are trading well below a peak value of $64.42 in 2007.

1433860042263629824.png

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rank of 2 out of 10. There are currently two severe warning signs issued for a low Piotroski F-Score and declining revenue per share. While the company has underperformed its comparative index inside of the last five years, it has maintained a good balance of returns on invested capital and its weighted average cost of capital since 2019.

1433861560433905664.png

Portfolio overview

As of Sept. 3, the trust’s portfolio contained 17 stocks, including its two recent new buys. It was valued at $23.87 billion and has seen a turnover rate of 8%. Top holdings include Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (

BRK.B, Financial), Waste Management Inc. (WM, Financial), Caterpillar Inc. (CAT, Financial), Canadian National Railway Co. (CNI, Financial) and Walmart Inc. (WMT, Financial).

1433863118055804928.png

The top represented sectors are financial services (50.87%), industrials (30.66%) and consumer defensive (5.87%).

1433863336931364864.png

Also check out:
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)

Please Login to leave a comment