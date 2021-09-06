HUTCHMED Announces Selection of Its Shares in the Shanghai-Hong Kong and Shenzhen-Hong Kong Stock Connect Programs

HONG KONG and SHANGHAI, China and FLORHAM PARK, N.J., Sept. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HUTCHMED (China) Limited (“HUTCHMED”) (Nasdaq/AIM: HCM; HKEX: 13) today announces that the Company’s ordinary shares, which trade on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (“HKEX”), are included in the Shanghai-Hong Kong Stock Connect and Shenzhen-Hong Kong Stock Connect programs, effective on September 6, 2021, according to announcements issued by the Shanghai Stock Exchange and the Shenzhen Stock Exchange.



The Stock Connect programs allow international and Mainland Chinese investors to trade securities in each other's markets through the trading and clearing facilities of HKEX, Shanghai and Shenzhen Stock Exchanges. Qualified Mainland Chinese investors can access eligible Hong Kong shares (Southbound), while Hong Kong and overseas investors can trade eligible A shares (Northbound), subject to specified daily quotas.

Christian Hogg, CEO of HUTCHMED commented: “We are pleased to be included in the Stock Connect programs and that qualified Mainland Chinese investors will now have direct access to our shares through the Shanghai and Shenzhen Stock Exchanges.”

Hang Seng Indexes Company Limited announced on August 20, 2021, that HUTCHMED would be included as a constituent of several indexes including the Hang Seng Composite Index from September 6, 2021. Inclusion in the Hang Seng Composite Index is a key requirement for the Stock Connect scheme.

