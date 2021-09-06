ASML reports transactions under its current share buyback program

VELDHOVEN, the Netherlands – ASML Holding N.V. ( ASML, Financial) reports the following transactions, conducted under ASML's current share buyback program.

Date Total repurchased shares Weighted average price Total repurchased value 30-Aug-21 54,977 710.56 39,064,380.15 31-Aug-21 54,993 710.32 39,062,787.24 1-Sep-21 54,915 711.34 39,062,978.00 2-Sep-21 54,374 718.20 39,051,178.43 3-Sep-21 54,211 720.56 39,062,532.95

ASML’s current share buyback program was announced on 21 July 2021, and details are available on our website at https://www.asml.com/en/news/share-buyback

This regular update of the transactions conducted under the buyback program is to be made public under the Market Abuse Regulation (Nr. 596/2014).