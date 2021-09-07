Benjamin Hill Confirms New Mineralization Discovery Sampling Values as High as 20.0 g/t of Au

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Benjamin Hill Mining Corp. (CSE: BNN) (OTCBB: BNNHF) (“BHM” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that new assay results at the Benjamin Hill property, showcasing the high grade mineralization occurrence on the central area of the Sonora Gold concession, with previous values reported in the north of the area as high as 9.5 g/t of Au, the newly arrived results expose information of structures with up to 20.0 g/t of Au at the eastern part of the area and values that ascend to 6.1, 4.4 and 3.6 g/t of Au to the south and silver values that surpass 200 g/t. The assays related to the Caracahui N (El Fierro) area reaffirm a previously known North-South trend to exist, increasing the potential of the economically interest surface to a 3 by 3 kms of mineralization, which turns this area in a new target for the future drill program (Table 1 and Figure 1).

The exploration work on the property continues to expand the extent of known gold mineralization and gives our field teams new and exciting targets which remain to be explored.

Sample East North Au Eq Au ppm Cu % Ag ppm SG-3209 498258 3346704 20.1 20.0 0.1 6.3 SG-3270 497588 3345730 6.4 6.1 0.0 17.9 SG-3277 497652 3345996 4.5 4.4 0.1 4.2 SG-3254 497608 3346004 3.7 3.6 0.0 11.8 SG-3134 497565 3345629 3.6 3.3 1.2 19.5 SG-3250 497542 3345953 4.0 2.7 8.0 93.8 SG-3133 497565 3345610 2.2 2.2 0.1 4.1 SG-3251 497532 3345969 2.1 2.0 0.0 3.6 SG-3148 497418 3346175 1.9 1.8 0.7 9.2 SG-3222 496999 3345898 1.9 1.8 0.1 5.2 SG-3085 497616 3346199 4.4 1.7 8.4 > 200.0 SG-3248 497496 3345854 1.8 1.7 0.8 9.8 SG-3253 497587 3345978 1.8 1.6 3.0 17.3 SG-3264 497485 3345731 1.7 1.4 1.3 22.2 SG-3246 497512 3345820 2.0 1.3 1.1 47.5 SG-3087 497482 3346213 1.2 1.1 0.1 5.7 SG-3149 497252 3345933 1.1 1.0 0.0 4.4

Table 1. Assay highlights from Caracahui N (El Fierro) Area, July 2021 Sampling Work

A Media Snippet accompanying this announcement is available by clicking on the image or link below:

Figure 1. Gold Assay Map from the Caracahui N. (El Fierro) sampling program

Figure 1 Gold Assay Map from the Caracahui N. (El Fierro) sampling program: Rock Sample Location Gold Values in g/t Caracahui N (El Fierro)

Quality Assurance/Quality Control

All rock samples were selected by a BHM geologist. Sample tags were placed into each bag before being sealed and stored at the company field office in a secure area and were later transported by company truck directly to the Bureau Veritas Mineral Laboratories (BVM) in Hermosillo, Sonora, Mexico. At the laboratory, the samples were dried, crushed and pulverized with the pulps being sent airfreight for analysis to BVM in Vancouver, B.C. for 45-element ICP-MS analysis after modified 4 acid aqua regia digestion. Gold assays are determined by 30-gram fire assay fusion with an ICP-ES finish. Copper assays that initially ran above 10,000ppm were rerun using ICP-ES analysis to obtain accurate assay values.

Both Hermosillo and Vancouver BVM facilities are ISO 9001 and ISO/IEC 17025 accredited. Laboratory control samples comprising certified reference samples, duplicates and blank samples were inserted by the laboratory into the sample stream and analyzed as part of the quality assurance/quality control protocol.

About Benjamin Hill Mining Corp.

Benjamin Hill Mining Corp. is a Canadian-listed junior gold exploration company focused on exploring and developing projects in Mexico. The Company’s Sonora Gold project covers 6,000 ha of highly prospective mineral concessions along the Mojave fault in the Sierra Madre gold belt of Sonora, Mexico in close proximity to Magna Gold Corp’s San Francisco mine.

Qualified Person

Greg Bronson, P.Geo, President and Director of the Company is a qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 and has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical disclosure in this news release.

On behalf of the Board of Directors

“Cole McClay”, CEO Benjamin Hill Mining Corp.

[email protected]

www.benjaminhillmining.com

Forward Looking Statements

Certain of the statements made and information contained herein may contain forward- looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking information includes, but is not limited to, information concerning the Company's intentions with respect to the development of its mineral properties. Forward-looking information is based on the views, opinions, intentions and estimates of management at the date the information is made, and is based on a number of assumptions and subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those anticipated or projected in the forward-looking information (including the actions of other parties who have agreed to do certain things and the approval of certain regulatory bodies). Many of these assumptions are based on factors and events that are not within the control of the Company and there is no assurance they will prove to be correct. There can be no assurance that forward-looking information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking information if circumstances or management's estimates or opinions should change except as required by applicable securities laws, or to comment on analyses, expectations or statements made by third parties in respect of the Company, its financial or operating results or its securities. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information. We seek safe harbour.