Tectonic Identifies Robust High-Grade Gold Anomaly and Mobilizes Second Drill to Tibbs Gold Project

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Tectonic Identifies Robust High-Grade Gold Anomaly and Mobilizes Second Drill to Tibbs Gold Project

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Sep 07, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

VANCOUVER, BC, Sept. 7, 2021

  • Grab rock sampling at the Tibbs Gold Project's ("Tibbs") Jorts target returned gold values up to 50.3 g/t Au, with 11 rock samples grading greater than 20 g/t Au producing a 450m long high-grade gold anomaly.
  • Mineralization is similar to localized high-grade gold-bismuth-tungsten mineralization at Kinross Gold's Fort Knox gold mine near Fairbanks.
  • High-grade grab rock samples appear to be controlled by a prominent northeast-trending structural zone which hosts Northern Star Resources' neighboring Brink Gold Zone, 3.7km to the southwest.
  • Tectonic has mobilized a second drill to site for immediate follow up with 1,200m of RC drilling planned in Jorts target area.
  • Additional 2,500m of RC drilling planned for other high priority targets at Tibbs. Drilling extended to October 2021.

VANCOUVER, BC, Sept. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Tectonic Metals Inc. (TSXV: TECT) (OTCQB: TETOF) (FSE: T15B) (the "Company" or "Tectonic") today announced initial results from the Company's 2021 mapping campaign at Tibbs, located less than 35 kilometers ("km") from Northern Star Resources' (ASX: NST) Pogo Gold Mine ("Pogo"). Grab rock sampling in the southern extent of Tibbs produced two robust, high-grade gold rock anomalies with gold values ranging from trace to 50.3 g/t Au at the Jorts Prospect ("Jorts") and trace to 7.8 g/t Au at the Jeans Ridge Prospect ("Jeans"), 1.25km to the northeast of Jorts. Mineralization at both prospects consists of granodiorite-hosted sheeted quartz veins which contain bismuthinite and rare visible gold ("VG"). Mineralization is interpreted to represent veining associated with an intrusion-related gold system and strongly resembles the high-grade component of mineralization at Kinross Gold's (TSX: K) Fort Knox gold mine.

Tectonic_Metals_Inc__Tectonic_Identifies_Robust_High_Grade_Gold.jpg

Tectonic is also pleased to announce that a second drill rig (Reverse Circulation ("RC")) has been mobilized to Tibbs to scale up the Company's exploration program by focusing on two priority objectives:

  1. Immediately drill test the Jorts and Jeans targets with approximately 1,200m of RC drilling.
  2. Test Pogo-like low-angle structures interpreted from the recently completed TITAN-160 geophysical survey and observed in drill core from the Company's ongoing diamond drilling campaign with a further ~2500m of RC drilling in the western portion of Tibbs.

Details of the TITAN geophysical survey and Tectonic's interpretations can be found here.

Based on the exciting new sampling results at Tibbs, Tectonic has elected to defer the drilling of the Company's Seventymile Gold Project ("Seventymile") until next season to focus its time, energy and capital on these newly identified, high-grade gold targets at Tibbs. Up to 3,700m of additional RC drilling is planned for Tibbs with work expected to continue into October 2021.

Tony Reda, President and CEO, commented, "We are extremely excited by the results of our early-season mapping and sampling program at Tibbs, which exceeded our expectations with 11 of 44 rock samples from Jorts returning over 20 g/t gold, including two samples returning over 50 g/t gold. These high-grade samples are found within a prominent northeast trend of mineralization beginning 3.7 km to the southwest at Northern Star Resources' Brink prospect and running through Tectonic's ground at Jorts and Jeans. With the mobilization of an RC rig to site, Tectonic is drill testing these new anomalies now, along with the newly identified low-angle structures observed in our Phase I diamond drilling, acting decisively and aggressively to advance our exploration targets."

New Drill Targets – Tibbs South
In early summer, a four-week mapping and prospecting campaign was completed in the underexplored southwest corner of Tibbs situated on Native-owned land leased from Doyon, Limited ("Doyon"), one of Alaska's largest Native Regional Corporations (see Tectonic news release here). Exploration this season focused on both the Jorts and Jeans targets, which are separated by 1.3 km and are situated adjacent to claims owned by Northern Star Resources. Both Jorts and Jeans are located on the same northeastern trend that hosts Northern Star's Brink Gold Zone ("Brink") and the adjacent Porthos Ridge exploration target, immediately west of Jeans.

A total of 223 grab rock samples were collected during the mapping campaign, with 44 collected at Jorts and 27 at Jeans. Samples from the Jorts prospect returned gold values from trace to 50.3 g/t Au, with 35 of 44 rock samples returning gold greater than 0.200 g/t Au, 16 samples returning greater than 10 g/t Au, including 11 samples over 20 g/t Au. Mineralization at Jorts is found within a core trend spanning 450m northeast-southwest along the nose of a ridge and talus slope. The source of the anomalism appears to be a northeast-trending bench or structure, and the entirety of the anomaly is found within chloritized and quartz veined granodiorite. Samples from the Jeans prospect returned gold values from trace to 7.86 g/t Au, with 9 of 27 samples returning greater than 0.200 g/t Au. Jeans consists of a flat-topped west-trending ridge approximately 200m wide, with mineralization observed in felsenmeer along the ridge for 200m in a northwest linear orientation. Quartz veining is found within granodiorite immediately adjacent to a northwest-trending contact with a diorite body.

For an overall view of the Tibbs South prospecting area please see here. Detailed maps and pictures of high-grade mineralized rock samples from Jorts and Jeans may be found here and here.

Table 1: Highlight rock samples from the 2021 surface sampling program at Jorts (restricted to samples >20 g/t Au) and Jeans (restricted to samples >1g/t Au). A total of 44 samples were collected from the Jorts prospect, with 27 samples collected at Jeans.

Sample

Prospect

Au (g/t)

Bi (ppm)

W (ppm)

3816147

Jorts

50.5

904

8

3816146

Jorts

50.3

944

7

3816149

Jorts

47

1079

5

3816229

Jorts

43.9

1004

59

3816145

Jorts

36

736

8

3816194

Jorts

35.8

823

17

3816191

Jorts

28.1

860

18

3816228

Jorts

27.8

553

50

3816254

Jorts

23.8

1038

100

3816144

Jorts

21.8

561

>200

3816192

Jorts

21.4

370

53

3816002

Jeans

7.86

447

<4

3816019

Jeans

5.85

427

>200

3816061

Jeans

1.62

28

<4

3816060

Jeans

1.37

84

11

3816088

Jeans

1.22

117

<4

Detailed maps, cross sections and historic drill data relating to Tibbs may be found on Tectonic's website here. For further information regarding Doyon's Carrie Creek property (now amalgamated with Tibbs) please see Tectonic's previous news release announcing the acquisition of the property here.

Qualified Person & QA/QC
Tectonic's disclosure of a technical or scientific nature in this press release has been reviewed, verified and approved by Eric Buitenhuis, M.Sc., P.Geo., Tectonic's Vice President Exploration, who serves as a Qualified Person under the definition of National Instrument 43-101.

The analytical work for the 2021 rock sampling program was performed by Bureau Veritas Laboratories ("BV"), an internationally recognized and accredited analytical services provider, which is independent of Tectonic. All rock samples were prepared using procedure PRP70-250 (crush, split, and pulverize 250g to 200 mesh) at BV's Fairbanks, Alaska facility. Samples were then sent to Hermosillo, Mexico, where they underwent analysis for gold by method FA430 (30-gram Fire Assay fusion with an atomic absorption finish (AAS). Samples returning >10 g/t Au were re-analyzed using method FA530-Au (30g Fire Assay with gravimetric finish). Additionally, a 0.25g pulp was sent to the Vancouver, British Columbia lab for a four acid Inductively Coupled Plasma Emission Spectrometer (ICP-ES) analysis for 35 elements using method MA300. Quality Assurance and Quality Control procedures include the systematic insertion of blanks and standards into the sample string at a rate of approximately 1/10 (10%). Samples are placed in sealed and security tagged bags and shipped directly to the BV preparation facility in Fairbanks, Alaska.

About Tectonic
Tectonic Metals Inc. is a mineral exploration company created and operated by an experienced and well-respected technical and financial team with a track record of wealth creation for shareholders. Key members of the Tectonic team were involved with Kaminak Gold Corporation, the Company that raised C$165 million to fund the acquisition, discovery and advancement of the Coffee Gold Project in the Yukon Territory through to the completion of a bankable feasibility study before selling the multi-million-ounce gold project to Goldcorp Inc. (now Newmont) for C$520 million in 2016. Tectonic is focused on the acquisition, exploration, discovery and development of mineral resources from district-scale projects in politically stable jurisdictions that have the potential to host world-class orebodies.

To learn more about Tectonic please click here.

On behalf of Tectonic Metals Inc.,

Tony Reda
President and Chief Executive Officer

For further information about Tectonic Metals Inc. or this news release, please visit our website at www.tectonicmetals.com or contact Tony Reda, President & CEO of Tectonic, or Bill Stormont, Investor Relations, at toll-free 1.888.685.8558 or by email at [email protected].

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements and Historical Information
Certain information in this news release constitutes forward-looking information and statements under applicable securities law. Any statements that are contained in this news release that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are often identified by terms such as "may", "should", "anticipate", "expect", "intend" and similar expressions and include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to: the payment of finder's fee and issuance of Finder's Warrants; the exercise of the Finders' Warrants in accordance with their terms; and the receipt of any regulatory approvals, including the final approval of the TSXV.

Forward-looking information is not a guarantee of future performance and is based upon a number of estimates and assumptions of management at the date the statements are made including, among others, assumptions about future prices of gold and other metal prices, currency exchange rates and interest rates, favourable operating conditions, political stability, obtaining governmental and other approvals and financing on time, obtaining required licenses and permits, labour stability, stability in market conditions, availability of equipment, accuracy of any mineral resources, successful resolution of disputes and anticipated costs and expenditures. Many assumptions are based on factors and events that are not within the control of Tectonic, and there is no assurance they will prove to be correct.

Although Tectonic considers these beliefs and assumptions to be reasonable based on information currently available to it, they may prove to be incorrect, and the forward-looking statements in this release are subject to numerous risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause future results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements necessarily involve known and unknown risks, including, without limitation: the Company's ability to implement its business strategies; risks associated with mineral exploration and production; risks associated with general economic conditions; adverse industry events; marketing and transportation costs; loss of markets; volatility of commodity prices; inability to access sufficient capital from internal and external sources, and/or inability to access sufficient capital on favourable terms; industry and government regulation; changes in legislation, income tax and regulatory matters; competition; currency and interest rate fluctuations; and other risks.

Readers are further cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements as there can be no assurance that the plans, intentions or expectations upon which they are placed will occur. Such information, although considered reasonable by management at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. Although Tectonic has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Tectonic does not undertake to update any forward-looking information, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Service Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

favicon.png?sn=VA96705&sd=2021-09-07 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/tectonic-identifies-robust-high-grade-gold-anomaly-and-mobilizes-second-drill-to-tibbs-gold-project-301369792.html

SOURCE Tectonic Metals Inc.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=VA96705&Transmission_Id=202109070830PR_NEWS_USPR_____VA96705&DateId=20210907
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment