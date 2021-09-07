Atlassian Named a Visionary in the 2021 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for IT Service Management Tools

Atlassian Corporation Plc (NASDAQ: TEAM), a leading provider of team collaboration and productivity software, has been named a Visionary in the 2021 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™for IT Service Management Tools. Its Jira Service Management solution focuses on the convergence of digital experiences for development, operational and business teams, catapulting it to the fastest-growing ITSM product by new customer count in 2020. This comes on the heels of Gartner recognizing Atlassian in the March+2021+Gartner+Peer+Insights+Customers%26rsquo%3B+Choice+for+IT+Service+Management+Tools.

As companies sprint to digitally transform, they are recognizing that every team has to operate with the same urgency and speed. Their teams must come together to respond to business changes and deliver great digital service experiences fast - or they run the risk of going out of business. With Jira Service Management, only Atlassian connects development, IT operations, and business teams, allowing them to operate at high velocity and deliver the exceptional service experiences their customers and employees demand. The recent Gartner Magic Quadrant report states, “In response to digital disruption, ITSM tools are beginning to address integration requirements with the DevOps toolchain and support for agile workflows across ITSM processes.”1 Atlassian’s differentiated approach to ITSM centers around DevOps and agile service delivery.

“We believe Infrastructure and Operations (I&O) leaders have an exciting role to play in reimagining ITSM processes, practices, and tools to fast-track their digital transformation initiatives. At Atlassian, we’re excited to be joining forces with over 35,000 of our ITSM customers who are at the forefront of crafting a fresh, new approach to service management–one that is designed for a digital, remote-first world. This recognition by Gartner is further validation of Atlassian breaking new ground and charting the future of service delivery,” said Cameron Deatsch, Chief Revenue Officer at Atlassian.

Atlassian’s vision for ITSM and its investments are influenced by three major beliefs:

Dev + IT + Business teams must converge – As DevOps philosophies and practices gain momentum, ITSM and the way it fits into the entire software service delivery lifecycle needs a reboot. Atlassian is investing in Jira Service Management that connects development, IT operations, and business teams, so work flows seamlessly from concept to design, and on to building, launching, operating, and supporting great product and service experiences. Team autonomy, with coordination, is paramount – Remote work, distributed architectures, and an uptick in agile methods and new ways of working is stressing the seams of the old, central command-and-control approach to I&O. Atlassian’s innovative ITSM solution provides teams within enterprises with the flexibility and simplicity required to run fast and operate with autonomy, while still allowing for common terminology, experiences, and administrative controls, necessary for coordinated work. Right-sized, cost-effective functionality is crucial – ITSM cost-complexity fatigue and frustration is at an all-time high. Atlassian is committed to being the solution of choice for enterprises looking for a fresh approach to ITSM - one that focuses on delivering the right set of capabilities its customers actually need, in a transparent, cost-effective way.

The company continues to make significant investments in innovative capabilities mission-critical to delivering service management at scale and enabling every team to operate at high velocity. This includes recent acquisitions such as Code Barrel (no-code automation), Halp (conversational ticketing within Slack and Microsoft Teams), Mindville Insight (asset and configuration management), Chart.io (visualization and analytics), and ThinkTilt ProForma (low-code/no-code form builder with 300+ templates).

A complimentary download of the complete 2021 Magic Quadrant for IT Service Management Tools is available here.

