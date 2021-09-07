Liquor.com Launches Online Store

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Liquor.com Launches Online Store

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Sep 07, 2021
Article's Main Image

An Editorially-Curated Shopping Experience from the Leader in Spirits, Cocktails, and Entertaining

PR Newswire

NEW YORK, Sept. 7, 2021

NEW YORK, Sept. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Liquor.com, the largest cocktails and spirits site, launched its first-ever standalone store (The Liquor.com Store), with essential and unique bar items specifically curated by the site's award-winning editorial team, to outfit and elevate any level of home bar. From wine glasses and tumblers, to decanters and jiggers, each item is chosen and sourced by Liquor.com.

LiquorKit28.jpg

For over a decade, Liquor.com has helped millions of people make bar-level classics like the Negroni, Old Fashioned, and Martini, and now, consumers can buy the best products to create bar favorites from home. Every item included in the store is something Liquor.com's editors actually use and love, helping readers make good drinks great.

Liquor.com is at the center of hospitality and entertaining culture, dedicated to good drinking and great living. From cocktail enthusiasts to professional bartenders, readers can purchase bar basics like the cocktail shaker, mixing glasses, and even tequila glassware. Additionally, the Liquor.com Cocktail Kit enhances the home bar experience with a beautiful all-in-one box, featuring items selected for both their form and functionality including a Yarai® mixing glass, a Koriko® Hawthorne strainer, weighted shaking tins, a square ice cube tray, and more.

"Our mission has always been to help people drink better and our store is a natural extension of this mission," said Alexis Doctolero, VP of Liquor.com. "Our editors already love helping people create incredible cocktails at home, so we took the opportunity to make that experience even better by helping bring great cocktails to life."

"We're really excited for our first standalone store and to see our vision come to life," said Kit Codik, Head of Dotdash Ventures and the Founder of Liquor.com. "It's a great opportunity to help consumers by providing a curated assortment of items that we know will help to elevate their drinking and entertaining experiences."

The Liquor.com Store is the first standalone ecommerce store from Dotdash, the parent company of Liquor.com. To learn more and shop, visit https://shop.liquor.com/

About Dotdash
Dotdash's vibrant brands help over 100 million users each month find answers, solve problems, and get inspired. Dotdash is among the largest and fastest growing publishers online, and has won over 80 awards in the last year alone. Dotdash brands include Verywell, Investopedia, The Spruce, Byrdie, Liquor.com and Simply Recipes, among others. Dotdash is an operating business ofIAC (NASDAQ: IAC).

About Liquor.com
Liquor.com is dedicated to good drinking and great living. We inspire, entertain and educate anyone—and everyone—interested in what happens in the glass and out of it. Liquor.com reaches nearly four million people in the U.S. each month and is part of the Dotdash publishing family.

favicon.png?sn=NY93608&sd=2021-09-07 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/liquorcom-launches-online-store-301370361.html

SOURCE Liquor.com

rt.gif?NewsItemId=NY93608&Transmission_Id=202109071018PR_NEWS_USPR_____NY93608&DateId=20210907
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment