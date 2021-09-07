Logo
Neste to acquire US based Agri Trading to strengthen its renewable raw material trading and sourcing to serve increasing customer demand for renewable and circular solutions

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Sep 07, 2021
Article's Main Image

Neste Corporation, Press Release, 7 September 2021 at 5.05 pm (EET)

PR Newswire

HELSINKI, Sept. 7, 2021

HELSINKI, Sept. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Neste has agreed to acquire 100% of Agri Trading, one of the largest independent renewable waste and residue fat and oil traders in the United States, and its affiliate entities.The transaction is subject to the completion of customary closing conditions and regulatory approval.

"This agreement supports our renewables growth strategy and further strengthens our global renewable raw material sourcing as well as our footprint in the United States. Agri Trading complements our previous acquisition of Mahoney Environmental in the United States with its wide trading network of renewable raw materials compounded with efficient logistics. I am happy to welcome Agri Trading to be part of Neste's journey in creating a healthier planet for our children," says Neste's President and CEO Peter Vanacker.

"Combating climate change is an urgent priority for the United States, and renewable products are a much needed part of the solution because they enable climate action now," says Jeremy Baines, President, Neste US, Inc. "With this transaction, I am proud to say that Neste is collecting and turning even more locally sourced feedstock into renewable products to power America's transport system, keeping new greenhouse emissions out of the atmosphere and cutting pollution."

Neste refines waste, residues and innovative raw materials into renewable fuels and sustainable feedstock for plastics and other materials. This is possible thanks to its proprietary NEXBTL technology - a unique platform that allows the company to turn a wide variety of renewable waste and residues and oils into premium fuels and other products.

Agri Trading is based in Minnesota and was established in 1977. It has become an industry leader in trading animal fat waste, used cooking oil, technical corn oil, and other vegetable oils throughout the lower 48 States, Canada, Mexico, and Europe. The company manages all aspects of transportation, logistics, transloading, and export services, providing on-time pick-up and delivery.

The transaction supports Neste in its efforts to build a solid, resilient and flexible global waste and residue raw material platform that can keep pace with the customer's growing demand for renewable products. Together with previously announced acquisitions of IH Demeter, Bunge Loders Croklaan and Count Terminal in the Netherlands, and Mahoney Environmental in the United States, Agri Trading will also enhance Neste's competitiveness in the global waste and residue raw material market.

Neste Corporation
Susanna Sieppi
Vice President, Communications

Further information: Please contact Neste's media service, tel. +358 50 458 5076, [email protected] (weekdays from 8.30 a.m. to 4.00 p.m. EET).

U.S. Media: Please contact Neste's N.A. communications manager, Theodore Rolfvondenbaumen, for immediate assistance, tel. +1 832 799 7029, [email protected]

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/neste/r/neste-to-acquire-us-based-agri-trading-to-strengthen-its-renewable-raw-material-trading-and-sourcing,c3411270

The following files are available for download:

favicon.png?sn=IO97827&sd=2021-09-07 View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/neste-to-acquire-us-based-agri-trading-to-strengthen-its-renewable-raw-material-trading-and-sourcing-to-serve-increasing-customer-demand-for-renewable-and-circular-solutions-301370367.html

SOURCE Neste

rt.gif?NewsItemId=IO97827&Transmission_Id=202109071023PR_NEWS_USPR_____IO97827&DateId=20210907
