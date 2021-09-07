Zillow: A Recovery Is Due

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Zillow: A Recovery Is Due

A housing sales recovery could re-emphasize previous anticipated earnings growth

Author's Avatar
Steve Gray Booyens
Sep 07, 2021

Summary

  • Real estate sales are recovering.
  • Systemic issues have caused previous price correlations to diminish.
  • Zillow's RSI is well below the usual.
  • A dip buy could be in the cards as Zelman places a buy rating on the stock.
Article's Main Image

Zillow Group's (

Z, Financial)(ZG, Financial) stock appreciated by 640% between February 2020 and April 2021. However, the stock has drawn down by 35% ever since due to a slowdown in real estate sales. Personally, I believe the drawdown is transitory and could present a good opportunity to buy the dip, and here's why.

Real Estate Sales

Existing real estate sales declined dramatically between the months of February to June. Rising prices initially caused the downward trend as buyers faced sticker shock, but it seems the bottom of the curve has been reached.

1435274124992712704.png

Source: Trading Economics

I don't think we'll experience 2020's volumes again, but we could see a period of consolidation in the housing market due to increased optimism for GDP growth and consolidation of disposable income.

1435274133565870080.png

Source: Trading Economics

The latest data also shows a parallel recovery in new building permits. New building permits are usually a leading indicator of real estate demand, so it would seem that demand is resuming the path of growth.

Earnings

Zillow beat revenue estimates by $40 million in its second quarter earnings release. The stock's correlation with its revenue growth really shouldn't come as a surprise, as it's a hypergrowth stock.

1435274142118055936.png

What should be noticed is the recent disconnect between the company's revenue and its stock price. I believe this is our second indication of a temporary dip. Analysts anticipate that Zillow's revenue will grow by another 97.44% by December 2021 and 50.25% in 2022. Finally, a quarterly operating income margin of 4.99% shouldn't be overlooked as the company was enduring operating losses a year ago.

Key metrics

1435274145536413696.png

Zillow's earnings yield hit positive territory for the first time this year in the second quarter, increasing by 2.5% for the year. The outlook for its earnings is positive as its Ebitda growth is expected to beat the sector average (IT) by 2,612.50% and its five-year average by 280%.

Its working capital growth suggests that the company has a sound amount of capital to utilize for its expansion and won't be overly reliant on debt.

The final metric helpful to look at is the RSI. Although not in oversold territory, the RSI is significantly below its all-time high of 85.91, indicating that a dip-buying opportunity might have presented itself.

Final word

Zelman recently upgraded Zillow to a buy after citing systemic issues as the reason for its recent drawdown. The analyst believes that revised future economic growth will cause a stock price recovery.

I'd add to Zelman's analysis by stating that Ebitda growth and the now positive earnings yield could restore confidence in investors. The recovery in home sales and building permits could also consolidate Zillow's anticipated earnings, further driving up the stock price.

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.
Rating:
5 / 5 (1 votes)

Please Login to leave a comment