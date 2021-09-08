Logo
Arista Selected to Build Australian Securities Exchange Next Generation Campus Network

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
Sep 08, 2021
Article's Main Image

Arista Networks (NYSE: ANET) has been selected to build a new cognitive campus networking environment for the ASX.

The new network will be built utilising the Arista+720XP series switching platform and provide networking connectivity for the ASX’s staff at two major facilities in Sydney, and corporate sites in Melbourne and Perth.

The new campus network builds on a multi-year relationship between ASX and Arista Networks, including ASX’s use of Arista’s low latency 7130 platform for high frequency trading, FPGA applications, and Arista+EOS® (Extensible Operating System) and CloudVision® software for network-wide management, workload orchestration and workflow automation. The Arista CloudVision platform provides ASX a single, real time view for network monitoring and management across all devices.

“We are delighted to have been selected by the ASX to deploy their next generation cognitive campus network environment,” said Garry Turner, Arista Managing Director, Australia and New Zealand. “The ASX is a flagship client for Arista Networks, in the company of many other leading equity and commodity exchanges around the world who rely on Arista’s leading edge platforms to operate in a very demanding technology environment where high performance is absolutely essential.”

David Glavin, GM Technology Infrastructure, ASX, said, “We have worked with Arista extensively for several years, utilising their switching platforms in many areas of our production and corporate environment. We have also implemented their EOS and CloudVision architecture, which is world leading for network management and real-time insights into our environment. By deploying Arista for our new campus network, we will extend those benefits across our entire business operations, in trading and non-trading environments.”

About Arista Networks

Arista Networks is an industry leader in cognitive cloud networking solutions for large data center and campus environments. Arista’s award-winning platforms deliver availability, agility, automation analytics, and security through CloudVision® and Arista EOS®, an advanced network operating system. For more information, visit www.arista.com.

ARISTA, EOS and CloudVision, are among the registered and unregistered trademarks of Arista Networks, Inc. in jurisdictions around the world. Other company names or product names may be trademarks of their respective owners. Additional information and resources can be found at www.arista.com. This press release contains forward-looking statements including, but not limited to, statements regarding performance. All statements other than statements of historical fact are statements that could be deemed forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual performance or results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements, including rapid technological and market change, customer requirements and industry standards, as well as other risks stated in our filings with the SEC available on Arista's website at www.arista.com and the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. Arista disclaims any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement to reflect events that occur or circumstances that exist after the date on which they were made.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210907005756/en/

