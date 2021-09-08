Arista Selected to Build Australian Securities Exchange Next Generation Campus Network

Arista Networks (NYSE: ANET) has been selected to build a new cognitive campus networking environment for the ASX.

The new network will be built utilising the Arista+720XP series switching platform and provide networking connectivity for the ASX’s staff at two major facilities in Sydney, and corporate sites in Melbourne and Perth.

The new campus network builds on a multi-year relationship between ASX and Arista Networks, including ASX’s use of Arista’s low latency 7130 platform for high frequency trading, FPGA applications, and Arista+EOS® (Extensible Operating System) and CloudVision® software for network-wide management, workload orchestration and workflow automation. The Arista CloudVision platform provides ASX a single, real time view for network monitoring and management across all devices.

“We are delighted to have been selected by the ASX to deploy their next generation cognitive campus network environment,” said Garry Turner, Arista Managing Director, Australia and New Zealand. “The ASX is a flagship client for Arista Networks, in the company of many other leading equity and commodity exchanges around the world who rely on Arista’s leading edge platforms to operate in a very demanding technology environment where high performance is absolutely essential.”

David Glavin, GM Technology Infrastructure, ASX, said, “We have worked with Arista extensively for several years, utilising their switching platforms in many areas of our production and corporate environment. We have also implemented their EOS and CloudVision architecture, which is world leading for network management and real-time insights into our environment. By deploying Arista for our new campus network, we will extend those benefits across our entire business operations, in trading and non-trading environments.”

