Crescent Park Management, L.P. Buys AppLovin Corp, Microsoft Corp, Lead Edge Growth Opportunities, Sells Open Lending Corp, Autodesk Inc, Mastercard Inc

- New Purchases: APP, MSFT, LEGAU, FWAA, DNAD, DNAB, DNAC, DNAA, LMACU,
- Added Positions: LSXMK, CZR, GDDY, VRRM, ICE, APO, LBRDK, CCK, ELAN, AVGO, YNDX, GNPK, PYPL, KKR, CNK, BABA, DIN,
- Reduced Positions: LPRO, MA, ACEL, TCOM, EB, EA,
- Sold Out: ADSK, DENN, IAA, AFRM,
For the details of Crescent Park Management, L.P.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/crescent+park+management%2C+l.p./current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Crescent Park Management, L.P.
- Liberty Broadband Corp (LBRDK) - 359,797 shares, 9.26% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.92%
- Open Lending Corp (LPRO) - 1,388,509 shares, 8.87% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 28.02%
- Liberty SiriusXM Group (LSXMK) - 1,018,322 shares, 7.00% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 21.67%
- GoDaddy Inc (GDDY) - 523,066 shares, 6.74% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.26%
- Intercontinental Exchange Inc (ICE) - 344,354 shares, 6.06% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.47%
Crescent Park Management, L.P. initiated holding in AppLovin Corp. The purchase prices were between $49.87 and $88.22, with an estimated average price of $69.14. The stock is now traded at around $74.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.94%. The holding were 353,368 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Microsoft Corp (MSFT)
Crescent Park Management, L.P. initiated holding in Microsoft Corp. The purchase prices were between $235.77 and $271.4, with an estimated average price of $253.66. The stock is now traded at around $300.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3%. The holding were 74,689 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Lead Edge Growth Opportunities Ltd (LEGAU)
Crescent Park Management, L.P. initiated holding in Lead Edge Growth Opportunities Ltd. The purchase prices were between $9.93 and $10.08, with an estimated average price of $9.99. The stock is now traded at around $9.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.62%. The holding were 1,094,572 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp I (FWAA)
Crescent Park Management, L.P. initiated holding in Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp I. The purchase prices were between $10 and $12.65, with an estimated average price of $10.77. The stock is now traded at around $12.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 109,472 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp II (DNAB)
Crescent Park Management, L.P. initiated holding in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp II. The purchase prices were between $10.12 and $10.12, with an estimated average price of $10.12. The stock is now traded at around $9.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 100,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp I (DNAA)
Crescent Park Management, L.P. initiated holding in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp I. The purchase prices were between $10.11 and $10.11, with an estimated average price of $10.11. The stock is now traded at around $9.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 100,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Liberty SiriusXM Group (LSXMK)
Crescent Park Management, L.P. added to a holding in Liberty SiriusXM Group by 21.67%. The purchase prices were between $40.79 and $47.08, with an estimated average price of $44.49. The stock is now traded at around $48.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.25%. The holding were 1,018,322 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Apollo Global Management Inc (APO)
Crescent Park Management, L.P. added to a holding in Apollo Global Management Inc by 30.39%. The purchase prices were between $46.56 and $62.41, with an estimated average price of $55.25. The stock is now traded at around $61.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 202,043 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: Autodesk Inc (ADSK)
Crescent Park Management, L.P. sold out a holding in Autodesk Inc. The sale prices were between $269.54 and $300.16, with an estimated average price of $285.13.Sold Out: Denny's Corp (DENN)
Crescent Park Management, L.P. sold out a holding in Denny's Corp. The sale prices were between $16.08 and $19.14, with an estimated average price of $17.52.Sold Out: IAA Inc (IAA)
Crescent Park Management, L.P. sold out a holding in IAA Inc. The sale prices were between $53.33 and $63.34, with an estimated average price of $57.38.Sold Out: Affirm Holdings Inc (AFRM)
Crescent Park Management, L.P. sold out a holding in Affirm Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $48.37 and $77.97, with an estimated average price of $63.96.
Here is the complete portfolio of Crescent Park Management, L.P.. Also check out:
1. Crescent Park Management, L.P.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. Crescent Park Management, L.P.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. Crescent Park Management, L.P.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Crescent Park Management, L.P. keeps buying
Please Login to leave a comment