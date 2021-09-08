Crescent Park Management, L.P. Buys AppLovin Corp, Microsoft Corp, Lead Edge Growth Opportunities, Sells Open Lending Corp, Autodesk Inc, Mastercard Inc

New Purchases: APP, MSFT, LEGAU, FWAA, DNAD, DNAB, DNAC, DNAA, LMACU,

APP, MSFT, LEGAU, FWAA, DNAD, DNAB, DNAC, DNAA, LMACU, Added Positions: LSXMK, CZR, GDDY, VRRM, ICE, APO, LBRDK, CCK, ELAN, AVGO, YNDX, GNPK, PYPL, KKR, CNK, BABA, DIN,

LSXMK, CZR, GDDY, VRRM, ICE, APO, LBRDK, CCK, ELAN, AVGO, YNDX, GNPK, PYPL, KKR, CNK, BABA, DIN, Reduced Positions: LPRO, MA, ACEL, TCOM, EB, EA,

LPRO, MA, ACEL, TCOM, EB, EA, Sold Out: ADSK, DENN, IAA, AFRM,

East Palo Alto, CA, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys AppLovin Corp, Microsoft Corp, Lead Edge Growth Opportunities, Liberty SiriusXM Group, Apollo Global Management Inc, sells Open Lending Corp, Autodesk Inc, Mastercard Inc, Denny's Corp, IAA Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Crescent Park Management, L.P.. As of 2021Q2, Crescent Park Management, L.P. owns 33 stocks with a total value of $675 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Liberty Broadband Corp (LBRDK) - 359,797 shares, 9.26% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.92% Open Lending Corp (LPRO) - 1,388,509 shares, 8.87% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 28.02% Liberty SiriusXM Group (LSXMK) - 1,018,322 shares, 7.00% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 21.67% GoDaddy Inc (GDDY) - 523,066 shares, 6.74% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.26% Intercontinental Exchange Inc (ICE) - 344,354 shares, 6.06% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.47%

Crescent Park Management, L.P. initiated holding in AppLovin Corp. The purchase prices were between $49.87 and $88.22, with an estimated average price of $69.14. The stock is now traded at around $74.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.94%. The holding were 353,368 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Crescent Park Management, L.P. initiated holding in Microsoft Corp. The purchase prices were between $235.77 and $271.4, with an estimated average price of $253.66. The stock is now traded at around $300.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3%. The holding were 74,689 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Crescent Park Management, L.P. initiated holding in Lead Edge Growth Opportunities Ltd. The purchase prices were between $9.93 and $10.08, with an estimated average price of $9.99. The stock is now traded at around $9.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.62%. The holding were 1,094,572 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Crescent Park Management, L.P. initiated holding in Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp I. The purchase prices were between $10 and $12.65, with an estimated average price of $10.77. The stock is now traded at around $12.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 109,472 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Crescent Park Management, L.P. initiated holding in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp II. The purchase prices were between $10.12 and $10.12, with an estimated average price of $10.12. The stock is now traded at around $9.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 100,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Crescent Park Management, L.P. initiated holding in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp I. The purchase prices were between $10.11 and $10.11, with an estimated average price of $10.11. The stock is now traded at around $9.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 100,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Crescent Park Management, L.P. added to a holding in Liberty SiriusXM Group by 21.67%. The purchase prices were between $40.79 and $47.08, with an estimated average price of $44.49. The stock is now traded at around $48.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.25%. The holding were 1,018,322 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Crescent Park Management, L.P. added to a holding in Apollo Global Management Inc by 30.39%. The purchase prices were between $46.56 and $62.41, with an estimated average price of $55.25. The stock is now traded at around $61.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 202,043 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Crescent Park Management, L.P. sold out a holding in Autodesk Inc. The sale prices were between $269.54 and $300.16, with an estimated average price of $285.13.

Crescent Park Management, L.P. sold out a holding in Denny's Corp. The sale prices were between $16.08 and $19.14, with an estimated average price of $17.52.

Crescent Park Management, L.P. sold out a holding in IAA Inc. The sale prices were between $53.33 and $63.34, with an estimated average price of $57.38.

Crescent Park Management, L.P. sold out a holding in Affirm Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $48.37 and $77.97, with an estimated average price of $63.96.