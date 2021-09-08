American Beacon Funds Buys IDEXX Laboratories Inc, Kellogg Co, NVIDIA Corp, Sells Monster Beverage Corp, Roku Inc, DISH Network Corp

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

American Beacon Funds Buys IDEXX Laboratories Inc, Kellogg Co, NVIDIA Corp, Sells Monster Beverage Corp, Roku Inc, DISH Network Corp

Author's Avatar
insider
Sep 08, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company American Beacon Funds (Current Portfolio) buys IDEXX Laboratories Inc, Kellogg Co, NVIDIA Corp, Texas Instruments Inc, Expeditors International of Washington Inc, sells Monster Beverage Corp, Roku Inc, DISH Network Corp, Dollar General Corp, Coupa Software Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, American Beacon Funds. As of 2021Q2, American Beacon Funds owns 71 stocks with a total value of $236 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of American Beacon Bridgeway Large Cap Growth Fund's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/american+beacon+bridgeway+large+cap+growth+fund/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of American Beacon Bridgeway Large Cap Growth Fund
  1. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 78,400 shares, 4.56% of the total portfolio.
  2. NVIDIA Corp (NVDA) - 47,200 shares, 4.01% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 59.46%
  3. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 2,600 shares, 3.80% of the total portfolio.
  4. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 30,100 shares, 3.46% of the total portfolio.
  5. HubSpot Inc (HUBS) - 11,000 shares, 2.72% of the total portfolio.
New Purchase: IDEXX Laboratories Inc (IDXX)

American Beacon Funds initiated holding in IDEXX Laboratories Inc. The purchase prices were between $486.36 and $637.08, with an estimated average price of $550.32. The stock is now traded at around $681.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.3%. The holding were 8,600 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Kellogg Co (K)

American Beacon Funds initiated holding in Kellogg Co. The purchase prices were between $62.06 and $68.21, with an estimated average price of $64.65. The stock is now traded at around $61.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.93%. The holding were 70,700 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Texas Instruments Inc (TXN)

American Beacon Funds initiated holding in Texas Instruments Inc. The purchase prices were between $176.6 and $196.93, with an estimated average price of $187.57. The stock is now traded at around $189.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.49%. The holding were 18,300 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Expeditors International of Washington Inc (EXPD)

American Beacon Funds initiated holding in Expeditors International of Washington Inc. The purchase prices were between $107.61 and $126.6, with an estimated average price of $117.84. The stock is now traded at around $122.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.11%. The holding were 20,600 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Zoetis Inc (ZTS)

American Beacon Funds initiated holding in Zoetis Inc. The purchase prices were between $155.9 and $187.99, with an estimated average price of $173.23. The stock is now traded at around $207.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.1%. The holding were 13,900 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Hologic Inc (HOLX)

American Beacon Funds initiated holding in Hologic Inc. The purchase prices were between $60.52 and $76.68, with an estimated average price of $67.02. The stock is now traded at around $79.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.02%. The holding were 35,900 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: NVIDIA Corp (NVDA)

American Beacon Funds added to a holding in NVIDIA Corp by 59.46%. The purchase prices were between $133.48 and $200.27, with an estimated average price of $159.58. The stock is now traded at around $226.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.5%. The holding were 47,200 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Procter & Gamble Co (PG)

American Beacon Funds added to a holding in Procter & Gamble Co by 107.88%. The purchase prices were between $131.18 and $138.43, with an estimated average price of $135.29. The stock is now traded at around $143.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.02%. The holding were 34,300 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: PepsiCo Inc (PEP)

American Beacon Funds added to a holding in PepsiCo Inc by 157.89%. The purchase prices were between $141.28 and $148.58, with an estimated average price of $145.6. The stock is now traded at around $154.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.75%. The holding were 19,600 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Best Buy Co Inc (BBY)

American Beacon Funds added to a holding in Best Buy Co Inc by 48.87%. The purchase prices were between $107.63 and $125.79, with an estimated average price of $116.65. The stock is now traded at around $111.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.63%. The holding were 39,600 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Equinix Inc (EQIX)

American Beacon Funds added to a holding in Equinix Inc by 47.37%. The purchase prices were between $678 and $823.99, with an estimated average price of $740.74. The stock is now traded at around $881.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 2,800 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Pinterest Inc (PINS)

American Beacon Funds added to a holding in Pinterest Inc by 25.00%. The purchase prices were between $55.45 and $85.98, with an estimated average price of $69.84. The stock is now traded at around $55.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 39,500 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Monster Beverage Corp (MNST)

American Beacon Funds sold out a holding in Monster Beverage Corp. The sale prices were between $89.47 and $98.68, with an estimated average price of $93.77.

Sold Out: DISH Network Corp (DISH)

American Beacon Funds sold out a holding in DISH Network Corp. The sale prices were between $36.2 and $46.53, with an estimated average price of $41.91.

Sold Out: Dollar General Corp (DG)

American Beacon Funds sold out a holding in Dollar General Corp. The sale prices were between $197.15 and $220.2, with an estimated average price of $209.77.

Sold Out: Coupa Software Inc (COUP)

American Beacon Funds sold out a holding in Coupa Software Inc. The sale prices were between $217.36 and $279.31, with an estimated average price of $247.92.

Sold Out: TJX Companies Inc (TJX)

American Beacon Funds sold out a holding in TJX Companies Inc. The sale prices were between $63.37 and $73.78, with an estimated average price of $68.1.

Sold Out: Target Corp (TGT)

American Beacon Funds sold out a holding in Target Corp. The sale prices were between $198.07 and $241.85, with an estimated average price of $218.43.

Reduced: Roku Inc (ROKU)

American Beacon Funds reduced to a holding in Roku Inc by 60.84%. The sale prices were between $284.18 and $459.25, with an estimated average price of $352.86. The stock is now traded at around $344.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.52%. American Beacon Funds still held 6,500 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Reduced: Activision Blizzard Inc (ATVI)

American Beacon Funds reduced to a holding in Activision Blizzard Inc by 50.6%. The sale prices were between $88.69 and $99.18, with an estimated average price of $94.75. The stock is now traded at around $78.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.55%. American Beacon Funds still held 12,400 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Reduced: DaVita Inc (DVA)

American Beacon Funds reduced to a holding in DaVita Inc by 34.48%. The sale prices were between $105.44 and $127.98, with an estimated average price of $118.02. The stock is now traded at around $130.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.4%. American Beacon Funds still held 15,200 shares as of 2021-06-30.



Here is the complete portfolio of American Beacon Bridgeway Large Cap Growth Fund. Also check out:

1. American Beacon Bridgeway Large Cap Growth Fund's Undervalued Stocks
2. American Beacon Bridgeway Large Cap Growth Fund's Top Growth Companies, and
3. American Beacon Bridgeway Large Cap Growth Fund's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that American Beacon Bridgeway Large Cap Growth Fund keeps buying
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment
Author's Avatar

insider