American Beacon Funds Buys IDEXX Laboratories Inc, Kellogg Co, NVIDIA Corp, Sells Monster Beverage Corp, Roku Inc, DISH Network Corp

New Purchases: IDXX, K, TXN, EXPD, ZTS, HOLX, SQ, A, POOL, EXPE, UPS, UI, LUMN,

IDXX, K, TXN, EXPD, ZTS, HOLX, SQ, A, POOL, EXPE, UPS, UI, LUMN, Added Positions: NVDA, PG, PEP, BBY, EQIX, PINS, ETSY, LRCX, NFLX,

NVDA, PG, PEP, BBY, EQIX, PINS, ETSY, LRCX, NFLX, Reduced Positions: ROKU, ATVI, DVA, BIIB,

ROKU, ATVI, DVA, BIIB, Sold Out: MNST, DISH, DG, COUP, TJX, TGT, GNRC, OLED, CCK, TMO, RNG, ABBV, CDW, CRM, TSLA, MMM, SCHW, ALGN, AMH,

Investment company American Beacon Funds Current Portfolio ) buys IDEXX Laboratories Inc, Kellogg Co, NVIDIA Corp, Texas Instruments Inc, Expeditors International of Washington Inc, sells Monster Beverage Corp, Roku Inc, DISH Network Corp, Dollar General Corp, Coupa Software Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, American Beacon Funds. As of 2021Q2, American Beacon Funds owns 71 stocks with a total value of $236 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 78,400 shares, 4.56% of the total portfolio. NVIDIA Corp (NVDA) - 47,200 shares, 4.01% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 59.46% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 2,600 shares, 3.80% of the total portfolio. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 30,100 shares, 3.46% of the total portfolio. HubSpot Inc (HUBS) - 11,000 shares, 2.72% of the total portfolio.

American Beacon Funds initiated holding in IDEXX Laboratories Inc. The purchase prices were between $486.36 and $637.08, with an estimated average price of $550.32. The stock is now traded at around $681.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.3%. The holding were 8,600 shares as of 2021-06-30.

American Beacon Funds initiated holding in Kellogg Co. The purchase prices were between $62.06 and $68.21, with an estimated average price of $64.65. The stock is now traded at around $61.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.93%. The holding were 70,700 shares as of 2021-06-30.

American Beacon Funds initiated holding in Texas Instruments Inc. The purchase prices were between $176.6 and $196.93, with an estimated average price of $187.57. The stock is now traded at around $189.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.49%. The holding were 18,300 shares as of 2021-06-30.

American Beacon Funds initiated holding in Expeditors International of Washington Inc. The purchase prices were between $107.61 and $126.6, with an estimated average price of $117.84. The stock is now traded at around $122.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.11%. The holding were 20,600 shares as of 2021-06-30.

American Beacon Funds initiated holding in Zoetis Inc. The purchase prices were between $155.9 and $187.99, with an estimated average price of $173.23. The stock is now traded at around $207.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.1%. The holding were 13,900 shares as of 2021-06-30.

American Beacon Funds initiated holding in Hologic Inc. The purchase prices were between $60.52 and $76.68, with an estimated average price of $67.02. The stock is now traded at around $79.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.02%. The holding were 35,900 shares as of 2021-06-30.

American Beacon Funds added to a holding in NVIDIA Corp by 59.46%. The purchase prices were between $133.48 and $200.27, with an estimated average price of $159.58. The stock is now traded at around $226.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.5%. The holding were 47,200 shares as of 2021-06-30.

American Beacon Funds added to a holding in Procter & Gamble Co by 107.88%. The purchase prices were between $131.18 and $138.43, with an estimated average price of $135.29. The stock is now traded at around $143.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.02%. The holding were 34,300 shares as of 2021-06-30.

American Beacon Funds added to a holding in PepsiCo Inc by 157.89%. The purchase prices were between $141.28 and $148.58, with an estimated average price of $145.6. The stock is now traded at around $154.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.75%. The holding were 19,600 shares as of 2021-06-30.

American Beacon Funds added to a holding in Best Buy Co Inc by 48.87%. The purchase prices were between $107.63 and $125.79, with an estimated average price of $116.65. The stock is now traded at around $111.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.63%. The holding were 39,600 shares as of 2021-06-30.

American Beacon Funds added to a holding in Equinix Inc by 47.37%. The purchase prices were between $678 and $823.99, with an estimated average price of $740.74. The stock is now traded at around $881.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 2,800 shares as of 2021-06-30.

American Beacon Funds added to a holding in Pinterest Inc by 25.00%. The purchase prices were between $55.45 and $85.98, with an estimated average price of $69.84. The stock is now traded at around $55.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 39,500 shares as of 2021-06-30.

American Beacon Funds sold out a holding in Monster Beverage Corp. The sale prices were between $89.47 and $98.68, with an estimated average price of $93.77.

American Beacon Funds sold out a holding in DISH Network Corp. The sale prices were between $36.2 and $46.53, with an estimated average price of $41.91.

American Beacon Funds sold out a holding in Dollar General Corp. The sale prices were between $197.15 and $220.2, with an estimated average price of $209.77.

American Beacon Funds sold out a holding in Coupa Software Inc. The sale prices were between $217.36 and $279.31, with an estimated average price of $247.92.

American Beacon Funds sold out a holding in TJX Companies Inc. The sale prices were between $63.37 and $73.78, with an estimated average price of $68.1.

American Beacon Funds sold out a holding in Target Corp. The sale prices were between $198.07 and $241.85, with an estimated average price of $218.43.

American Beacon Funds reduced to a holding in Roku Inc by 60.84%. The sale prices were between $284.18 and $459.25, with an estimated average price of $352.86. The stock is now traded at around $344.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.52%. American Beacon Funds still held 6,500 shares as of 2021-06-30.

American Beacon Funds reduced to a holding in Activision Blizzard Inc by 50.6%. The sale prices were between $88.69 and $99.18, with an estimated average price of $94.75. The stock is now traded at around $78.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.55%. American Beacon Funds still held 12,400 shares as of 2021-06-30.

American Beacon Funds reduced to a holding in DaVita Inc by 34.48%. The sale prices were between $105.44 and $127.98, with an estimated average price of $118.02. The stock is now traded at around $130.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.4%. American Beacon Funds still held 15,200 shares as of 2021-06-30.