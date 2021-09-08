American Beacon Funds Buys IDEXX Laboratories Inc, Kellogg Co, NVIDIA Corp, Sells Monster Beverage Corp, Roku Inc, DISH Network Corp

- New Purchases: IDXX, K, TXN, EXPD, ZTS, HOLX, SQ, A, POOL, EXPE, UPS, UI, LUMN,
- Added Positions: NVDA, PG, PEP, BBY, EQIX, PINS, ETSY, LRCX, NFLX,
- Reduced Positions: ROKU, ATVI, DVA, BIIB,
- Sold Out: MNST, DISH, DG, COUP, TJX, TGT, GNRC, OLED, CCK, TMO, RNG, ABBV, CDW, CRM, TSLA, MMM, SCHW, ALGN, AMH,
For the details of American Beacon Bridgeway Large Cap Growth Fund's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/american+beacon+bridgeway+large+cap+growth+fund/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of American Beacon Bridgeway Large Cap Growth Fund
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 78,400 shares, 4.56% of the total portfolio.
- NVIDIA Corp (NVDA) - 47,200 shares, 4.01% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 59.46%
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 2,600 shares, 3.80% of the total portfolio.
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 30,100 shares, 3.46% of the total portfolio.
- HubSpot Inc (HUBS) - 11,000 shares, 2.72% of the total portfolio.
American Beacon Funds initiated holding in IDEXX Laboratories Inc. The purchase prices were between $486.36 and $637.08, with an estimated average price of $550.32. The stock is now traded at around $681.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.3%. The holding were 8,600 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Kellogg Co (K)
American Beacon Funds initiated holding in Kellogg Co. The purchase prices were between $62.06 and $68.21, with an estimated average price of $64.65. The stock is now traded at around $61.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.93%. The holding were 70,700 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Texas Instruments Inc (TXN)
American Beacon Funds initiated holding in Texas Instruments Inc. The purchase prices were between $176.6 and $196.93, with an estimated average price of $187.57. The stock is now traded at around $189.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.49%. The holding were 18,300 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Expeditors International of Washington Inc (EXPD)
American Beacon Funds initiated holding in Expeditors International of Washington Inc. The purchase prices were between $107.61 and $126.6, with an estimated average price of $117.84. The stock is now traded at around $122.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.11%. The holding were 20,600 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Zoetis Inc (ZTS)
American Beacon Funds initiated holding in Zoetis Inc. The purchase prices were between $155.9 and $187.99, with an estimated average price of $173.23. The stock is now traded at around $207.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.1%. The holding were 13,900 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Hologic Inc (HOLX)
American Beacon Funds initiated holding in Hologic Inc. The purchase prices were between $60.52 and $76.68, with an estimated average price of $67.02. The stock is now traded at around $79.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.02%. The holding were 35,900 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: NVIDIA Corp (NVDA)
American Beacon Funds added to a holding in NVIDIA Corp by 59.46%. The purchase prices were between $133.48 and $200.27, with an estimated average price of $159.58. The stock is now traded at around $226.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.5%. The holding were 47,200 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Procter & Gamble Co (PG)
American Beacon Funds added to a holding in Procter & Gamble Co by 107.88%. The purchase prices were between $131.18 and $138.43, with an estimated average price of $135.29. The stock is now traded at around $143.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.02%. The holding were 34,300 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: PepsiCo Inc (PEP)
American Beacon Funds added to a holding in PepsiCo Inc by 157.89%. The purchase prices were between $141.28 and $148.58, with an estimated average price of $145.6. The stock is now traded at around $154.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.75%. The holding were 19,600 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Best Buy Co Inc (BBY)
American Beacon Funds added to a holding in Best Buy Co Inc by 48.87%. The purchase prices were between $107.63 and $125.79, with an estimated average price of $116.65. The stock is now traded at around $111.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.63%. The holding were 39,600 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Equinix Inc (EQIX)
American Beacon Funds added to a holding in Equinix Inc by 47.37%. The purchase prices were between $678 and $823.99, with an estimated average price of $740.74. The stock is now traded at around $881.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 2,800 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Pinterest Inc (PINS)
American Beacon Funds added to a holding in Pinterest Inc by 25.00%. The purchase prices were between $55.45 and $85.98, with an estimated average price of $69.84. The stock is now traded at around $55.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 39,500 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: Monster Beverage Corp (MNST)
American Beacon Funds sold out a holding in Monster Beverage Corp. The sale prices were between $89.47 and $98.68, with an estimated average price of $93.77.Sold Out: DISH Network Corp (DISH)
American Beacon Funds sold out a holding in DISH Network Corp. The sale prices were between $36.2 and $46.53, with an estimated average price of $41.91.Sold Out: Dollar General Corp (DG)
American Beacon Funds sold out a holding in Dollar General Corp. The sale prices were between $197.15 and $220.2, with an estimated average price of $209.77.Sold Out: Coupa Software Inc (COUP)
American Beacon Funds sold out a holding in Coupa Software Inc. The sale prices were between $217.36 and $279.31, with an estimated average price of $247.92.Sold Out: TJX Companies Inc (TJX)
American Beacon Funds sold out a holding in TJX Companies Inc. The sale prices were between $63.37 and $73.78, with an estimated average price of $68.1.Sold Out: Target Corp (TGT)
American Beacon Funds sold out a holding in Target Corp. The sale prices were between $198.07 and $241.85, with an estimated average price of $218.43.Reduced: Roku Inc (ROKU)
American Beacon Funds reduced to a holding in Roku Inc by 60.84%. The sale prices were between $284.18 and $459.25, with an estimated average price of $352.86. The stock is now traded at around $344.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.52%. American Beacon Funds still held 6,500 shares as of 2021-06-30.Reduced: Activision Blizzard Inc (ATVI)
American Beacon Funds reduced to a holding in Activision Blizzard Inc by 50.6%. The sale prices were between $88.69 and $99.18, with an estimated average price of $94.75. The stock is now traded at around $78.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.55%. American Beacon Funds still held 12,400 shares as of 2021-06-30.Reduced: DaVita Inc (DVA)
American Beacon Funds reduced to a holding in DaVita Inc by 34.48%. The sale prices were between $105.44 and $127.98, with an estimated average price of $118.02. The stock is now traded at around $130.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.4%. American Beacon Funds still held 15,200 shares as of 2021-06-30.
Here is the complete portfolio of American Beacon Bridgeway Large Cap Growth Fund. Also check out:
1. American Beacon Bridgeway Large Cap Growth Fund's Undervalued Stocks
2. American Beacon Bridgeway Large Cap Growth Fund's Top Growth Companies, and
3. American Beacon Bridgeway Large Cap Growth Fund's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that American Beacon Bridgeway Large Cap Growth Fund keeps buying
Please Login to leave a comment