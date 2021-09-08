Former JUUL Executives to Host Webinar to Discuss Poda

PR Newswire

VANCOUVER, BC, Sept. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - PODA LIFESTYLE AND WELLNESS LTD. ("Poda" or the "Company") (CSE: PODA) (FSE: 99L) (OTC: PODAF) is pleased to announce that two former JUUL Executives, along with the CEO of Poda, will be hosting a webinar to discuss the Company on Wednesday, September 29th, 2021, at 12 pm EDT.

Mr. Michael Nederhoff and Mr. Nicholas Kadysh, in conjunction with Mr. Ryan Selby, CEO of Poda, will be hosting a webinar to discuss the recent developments regarding Poda's business operations, as well as the reasons why they have joined the Poda team and the opportunities they see for the Company moving forward. See details below for the webinar:

Date: Wednesday, September 29th, 2021

Time: 12 pm EDT

Register Here

Mr. Michael Nederhoff is a member of Poda's Global Advisory Board and serves as a consultant for the Company. Michael was previously the president of JUUL Labs Canada, a division of JUUL Labs Inc. ("JUUL"). JUUL is an American e-cigarette company headquartered in San Francisco. Altria Group, the maker of Marlboro cigarettes, invested $12.8 billion into JUUL in December 2018, acquiring a 35 percent stake. Michael was hired by JUUL to launch the product and business unit in Canada. He was instrumental in dealing with the commercial and regulatory aspects of the e-cigarette market. In addition, Michael was previously responsible for launching Red Bull and CytoSport into the Canadian marketplace, and he is currently the CEO of Shelter.

Mr. Nicholas ("Nick") Kadysh is a member of Poda's Global Advisory Board and serves as a consultant for the Company. Nick has over a decade of experience as a public affairs and regulatory expert and has led government relations and regulatory departments for a number of large corporations, including acting as Head of Corporate Affairs for JUUL, as Government Affairs & Public Policy Leader for General Electric Canada, and as Director of Public Affairs for Red Bull Canada. Nick is currently the founder and CEO of PharmAla Biotech. Prior to his work in the corporate sector, Nick gained a deep understanding of government as a campaign and legislative staff member in multiple levels of government, most recently directing the Outreach department of the Office of the Leader of the Opposition at Queen's Park in Toronto. He has also worked at the Canadian Parliament as a policy advisor.

The Company is also pleased to announce that it has entered into an agreement with TD Media LLC to provide social media and client outreach strategy services for the Company.

Poda Lifestyle is actively engaged in the global commercialization of HNB smoking products, which have the potential to reduce the risks associated with combustible smoking products. The Company has developed a patented HNB system that uses proprietary biodegradable single-use pods, which are both consumer and environmentally friendly. The innovative design of the Company's HNB platform prevents cross-contamination between the heating devices and the pods, eliminating all cleaning requirements and providing users with the most convenient and enjoyable potentially-reduced-risk smoking experience. Poda Lifestyle's HNB system is fully patented in Canada and is patent pending in over 60 additional countries, covering almost 70% of the global population. The Company's Poda Pods are the first and only cigarettes to have a completely closed end. This exclusive design eliminates all cleaning requirements and provides a truly ashless HNB cigarette. Poda Lifestyle's fully patented system is one of a kind and solves the major pain-point that ALL other HNB products suffer from: daily cleaning requirements. The Company's flagship Beyond Burn™ Poda Pods contain a unique tobacco-free blend of pelletized tea leaves infused with synthetic nicotine, which provides adult smokers with a smoke-free alternative to their regular habit without sacrificing satisfaction. Beyond Burn™ Poda Pods have been expertly crafted to mimic the sensorial experience of traditional cigarettes without the smoke, without the smell, and without the tobacco.

