ADP Named a Leader in IDC MarketScapes for Worldwide Integrated Talent Management, Learning, Performance and Compensation

ROSELAND, N.J., Sept. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ADP has been named as a Leader in the IDC MarketScapes for Worldwide Integrated Talent Management, Worldwide Learning Management, Worldwide Performance Management and Worldwide Compensation Management 2021 Vendor Assessments*. Since the last vendor assessment for 2018, ADP's position strengthened across all four categories, owing to its comprehensive suite of talent solutions aimed to support every stage of the talent journey, from hire to retire.

"Led by its own empirical research, ADP has put the team at the center of its talent management user experiences."

The IDC MarketScape assesses the capabilities and experiences of vendors in the integrated talent management market through surveys, interviews, and end-user experiences. The IDC MarketScape report for WW Integrated Talent Management recognized ADP for its proven track record of supporting organizations big and small through its balance of innovation and financial strength. Capability performance measures how well-aligned vendors are to customer needs while strategy performance examines how well the vendor's future strategy aligns with what customers will require as their needs evolve.

Lisa Rowan, IDC Research VP of Management and HR Services, remarked, "Despite a global pandemic, suppliers of talent-related technology have remained more committed than ever to enhancing their offerings and focusing on the candidate, employer and manager experiences. Led by its own empirical research, ADP has put the team at the center of its talent management user experiences to drive engagement and continues to design for the new and dynamic ways work gets done. Its deep analytic and benchmarking capabilities based on real payroll data help inform talent decisions as companies work to recruit, retain and develop their talent."

"We are honored to receive this recognition for our leading talent solutions. The challenges our clients face in the current environment put even more importance on helping them adapt to new ways of working," said Aaron Smith, senior vice president of product development at ADP. "That's where our focus on continuous innovation and evolution of our solutions will help employers meet those challenges head-on."

ADP provides comprehensive talent management offerings that span critical functional areas from recruiting, screening and selection to onboarding, compensation management, performance, engagement, and succession and career development. Among ADP's strengths, the IDC MarketScapes highlighted vendor viability and strength, StandOut Powered by ADP capabilities for employee engagement as particularly strong and ADP as a single-source provider of comprehensive, integrated Talent Management portfolio.

To help employers cultivate talent, ADP's comprehensive talent offerings additionally include robust training content delivered via ADP's single-subscription learning management system as well as ADP's Annual Compensation Explorer that offers compensation data.

To view an ADP-focused excerpt of the IDC MarketScapes for WW Integrated Talent Management, please visit here. To learn about ADP's suite of talent solutions, visit www.adp.com.

About IDC MarketScape

IDC MarketScape vendor assessment model is designed to provide an overview of the competitive fitness of ICT (information and communications technology) suppliers in a given market. The research methodology utilizes a rigorous scoring methodology based on both qualitative and quantitative criteria that results in a single graphical illustration of each vendor's position within a given market. IDC MarketScape provides a clear framework in which the product and service offerings, capabilities and strategies, and current and future market success factors of IT and telecommunications vendors can be meaningfully compared. The framework also provides technology buyers with a 360-degree assessment of the strengths and weaknesses of current and prospective vendors.

