SailPoint to Participate in Virtual Fireside Chat with Piper Sandler

SailPoint+Technologies+Holdings%2C+Inc. (NYSE: SAIL), the leader in identity+security, today announced that Chief Executive Officer Mark McClain and SVP of Finance and Operations Josh Harding will participate in a virtual fireside chat hosted by the Piper Sandler Global Technology Conference on Monday, September 13 at 3:30 p.m. ET.

The presentation will be accessible via a live webcast at https%3A%2F%2Fwsw.com%2Fwebcast%2Fpipersandler39%2Fsail%2F2914429. A replay version of the event will be available under the Events+%26amp%3B+Presentations section on the company's Investor Relations page.

About SailPoint

SailPoint is the leader in identity+security for the cloud enterprise. We’re committed to protecting businesses from the inherent risk that comes with providing technology access across today’s diverse and remote workforce. Our identity security solutions secure and enable thousands of companies worldwide, giving our customers unmatched visibility into the entirety of their digital workforce, ensuring that each worker has the right access to do their job – no more, no less. With SailPoint as foundational to the security of their business, our customers can provision access with confidence, protect business assets at scale and ensure compliance with certainty.

