InterCure to Webcast Live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com September 9th

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Sep 08, 2021
Article's Main Image

Company invites individual and institutional investors, as well as advisors and analysts, to attend real-time, interactive presentations on VirtualInvestorConferences.com

PR Newswire

NEW YORK and TORONTO and HERZLIYA, Israel, Sept. 8, 2021

NEW YORK and TORONTO and HERZLIYA, Israel, Sept. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- InterCure Ltd. (NASDAQ: INCR) (TSX: INCR.U) (TASE: INCR) (dba Canndoc)("InterCure" or the "Company") today announced that Alexander Rabinovitch, CEO of InterCure, will present live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com on September 9th.

Virtual_Investor_Conference_Logo.jpg

DATE: September 9th, 2021
TIME: 11:30 AM ET
LINK: https://bit.ly/3ylJi2m

This will be a live, interactive online event where investors are invited to ask the Company questions in real-time. If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available after the event.

It is recommended that investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates.

Learn more about the event at www.virtualinvestorconferences.com.

Recent Company Highlights

  • InterCure is the leading, profitable and fastest growing vertically integrated medical cannabis operator outside of North America
    • Canndoc, a wholly owned subsidiary of InterCure, is Israel's largest licensed cannabis producer
    • Focus on pharmaceutical-grade, GMP-certified branded products
    • Branded product offerings with 100% retail penetration
  • The Company's common shares commenced trading September 1, 2021, on The NASDAQ Global Market under the ticker symbol "INCR"
  • Recorded Q2 '21 revenue growth of 4 times YoY and 37% sequentially
  • Recently signed an agreement in which InterCure will purchase strategic assets from Cannomed, an Israel-based company and owner of a pharmacy chain specializing in dispensing medical cannabis

About InterCure (dba Canndoc)

InterCure (dba Canndoc) (NASDAQ: INCR) (TSX: INCR.U) (TASE: INCR) is the leading, profitable, and fastest growing cannabis company outside of North America. Canndoc, a wholly owned subsidiary of InterCure, is Israel's largest licensed cannabis producer and one of the first to offer Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP) certified and pharmaceutical-grade medical cannabis products. InterCure leverages its market leading distribution network, best in class international partnerships and a high-margin vertically integrated "seed-to-sale" model to lead the fastest growing cannabis global market outside of North America.

For more information, visit: http://www.intercure.co

About Virtual Investor Conferences

Virtual Investor Conferences (VIC) is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly-traded companies to meet and present directly with investors.

A real-time solution for investor engagement, Virtual Investor Conferences is part of OTC Market Group's suite of investor relations services specifically designed for more efficient Investor Access. Replicating the look and feel of on-site investor conferences, Virtual Investor Conferences combine leading-edge conferencing and investor communications capabilities with a comprehensive global investor audience network.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities legislation, which reflects InterCure's current expectations regarding future events. The words "will", "expects", "intends" and similar expressions are often intended to identify forward-looking information, although not all forward-looking information contains these identifying words. Specific forward-looking information contained in this press release includes, but is not limited to: the success of the acquisition of Cannomed assets and the future outcomes of such acquisition, the success of the future partnership between the Company and Cannomed, the Company's future revenue growth and results, the success of its global expansion plans, its continued growth, the expected operations, financial results, business strategy, competitive strengths, goals and expansion and growth plans and the expansion strategy to major markets worldwide. Forward-looking information is based on a number of assumptions and is subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond InterCure's control, which could cause actual results and events to differ materially from those that are disclosed in or implied by such forward-looking information. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: changes in general economic, business and political conditions, changes in applicable laws, the Canadian regulatory landscapes and enforcement related to cannabis, changes in public opinion and perception of the cannabis industry, reliance on the expertise and judgment of senior management, as well as the factors discussed under the heading "Risk Factors" " and "Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements" in the registration statement on Form 20-F, filed with the Securities Exchange Commission on August 16, 2021. InterCure undertakes no obligation to update such forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by applicable law.

favicon.png?sn=NY99462&sd=2021-09-08 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/intercure-to-webcast-live-at-virtualinvestorconferencescom-september-9th-301371450.html

SOURCE VirtualInvestorConferences.com

rt.gif?NewsItemId=NY99462&Transmission_Id=202109080957PR_NEWS_USPR_____NY99462&DateId=20210908
