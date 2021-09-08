Redbox Entertainment Picks up North American Rights to Action-Thriller Movie Muti Starring Oscar Winner Morgan Freeman and Cole Hauser

Redbox Entertainment, the original content division of Redbox, today announced it has secured North American distribution rights to Muti, an action-thriller starring Oscar-winning actor Morgan Freeman (Million Dollar Baby) and Cole Hauser (Yellowstone). Muti comes from writer-director George Gallo (Bad Boys) and producers Iervolino & Lady Bacardi Entertainment (Waiting for the Barbarians).

The film follows Detective Boyd (Hauser), who, unable to process the death of his daughter, embarks on the hunt for a serial killer who murders according to a brutal tribal ritual: Muti. The only person who can help Boyd is Professor Mackles (Freeman), an anthropologist who hides an unspeakable secret. The line between sanity and madness thins as Boyd goes deeper into the killer's world.

"After reading the script to Muti, we knew this was a special film that will have audiences at the edge of their seats," said Galen Smith, CEO of Redbox. "The casting is phenomenal, and George's past work on Bad Boys and other projects speaks for itself. We can't wait to premiere this next year."

Supporting cast includes Peter Stormare (Fargo) and former NFL player Vernon Davis. Principal photography recently wrapped in Mississippi and will continue in Italy. The screenplay is written by Bob Bowersox, Jennifer Lemmon, Francesco Cinquemani, Giorgia Iannone, Luca Giliberto, and Ferdinando Dell’Omo. The film is based on a story by Joe Lemmon and Cinquemani.

Producers are Joe Lemmon of Black Diamond Films, Andrea Iervolino, Monika Bacardi and Danielle Maloni of Iervolino & Lady Bacardi Entertainment SPA, and Bret Saxon and Jeff Bowler of Wonderfilm Media. Executive Producers are March on Productions' Richard Salvatore, David E. Ornston, Nate Adams, and Luca Matrundola.

The deal was negotiated by Marc Danon of Redbox Entertainment and Bret Saxon of Wonderfilm Media.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210908005702/en/