Lux Row Distillers and Ducks Unlimited launch Daviess County Double Barrel Bourbon

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Lux Row Distillers and Ducks Unlimited launch Daviess County Double Barrel Bourbon

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Sep 08, 2021
Article's Main Image

Newest Daviess County Bourbon variant finished in oak barrels with toasted heads

PR Newswire

MEMPHIS, Tenn., Sept. 8, 2021

MEMPHIS, Tenn., Sept. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ducks Unlimited (DU) and Lux Row Distillers announce the launch of Daviess County Double Barrel Bourbon.

LRD_DU.jpg

The double-barrel finish gives this limited-edition release a unique flavor profile.

As an official licensed partner of DU, Lux Row Distillers created a new Daviess County Bourbon variant that features a unique flavor profile, DU-branded packaging and a name that is certain to appeal to outdoor enthusiasts and bourbon drinkers alike.

"We are thrilled to have Lux Row Distillers as an official licensed partner of DU, and we're excited to see this high-quality bourbon come to life," said DU Managing Director of Corporate Relations Jim Alexander. "Daviess County Double Barrel Bourbon is certain to be highly sought after by DU members and supporters, and we're proud of our partnership with the team at Lux Row Distillers."

Finished in Missouri white-oak barrels with toasted heads, Daviess County Double Barrel was created by Lux Row Master Distiller and long-time DU member, John Rempe. Double Barrel features a mashbill that is similar to the other Daviess County Bourbon variants, along with the same proof level (96 proof). The double-barrel finish gives this limited-edition release a unique flavor profile.

"The double-barrel finishing process that goes into Daviess County Double Barrel Bourbon is a perfect nod to our Ducks Unlimited partnership, and it brings a unique flavor profile to our latest Daviess County offering," said Rempe. "Expect a nose that includes crisp, toasted-oak notes, caramel and vanilla; sweet caramel, honey and toasted-marshmallow flavors on the palate, and a finish of caramelized sugar and lingering dark chocolate compliments of the toasted head finish."

Available for purchase beginning mid-September, Daviess County Double Barrel Bourbon has a limited supply offering at a suggested retail price of $49.99 per bottle. DU members can sample and bid on Daviess County Double Barrel Bourbon at a series of DU events to be announced later this year.

Daviess County Double Barrel Bourbon is the newest member of the Daviess County Bourbon family, which also includes Daviess County Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey, Daviess County Cabernet Sauvignon Finish and Daviess County French Oak Finish.

For more information visit www.ducks.org. Follow DU's Twitter feed – @DUNews1937 – to get the most up-to-date news from Ducks Unlimited.

About Ducks Unlimited

Ducks Unlimited Inc. is the world's largest nonprofit organization dedicated to conserving North America's continually disappearing waterfowl habitats. Established in 1937, Ducks Unlimited has conserved more than 15 million acres thanks to contributions from more than a million supporters across the continent. Guided by science and dedicated to program efficiency, DU works toward the vision of wetlands sufficient to fill the skies with waterfowl today, tomorrow and forever. For more information on our work, visit www.ducks.org.

About Luxco

Founded in St. Louis in 1958 by the Lux Family, Luxco is a leading producer, supplier, importer and bottler of beverage alcohol products. Our mission is to meet the needs and exceed the expectations of consumers, associates and business partners. Merged with MGP Ingredients, Inc. in 2021 (Nasdaq: MGPI), Luxco operates as MGP's Brands Division and manages all MGP/Luxco brands. This extensive and award-winning spirits portfolio includes well-known brands from five distilleries: Bardstown, Kentucky-based Lux Row Distillers, home of Ezra Brooks, Rebel, Blood Oath, David Nicholson and Daviess County; Lebanon, Kentucky-based Limestone Branch Distillery, maker of Yellowstone Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey, Minor Case Straight Rye Whiskey and Bowling & Burch Gin; Jalisco, Mexico-based Destiladora González Lux, producer of 100% agave tequilas, El Mayor, Exotico and Dos Primos; MGP's historic distillery in Lawrenceburg, Indiana, where the George Remus Straight Bourbon Whiskey and Rossville Union Straight Rye Whiskey are produced; and the Washington, D.C.-based Green Hat Distillery, producer of the Green Hat family of gins. The innovative and high-quality brand portfolio also includes Everclear Grain Alcohol, Pearl Vodka, Saint Brendan's Irish Cream, The Quiet Man Irish Whiskey and other well-recognized brands. For more information about the company and its brands, visit luxco.com.

CONTACTS:
Patrick Barry, BYRNE PR
314-540-3865
[email protected]

Carrie Patterson, Ducks Unlimited
901-758-3980
[email protected]

favicon.png?sn=CG98759&sd=2021-09-08 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/lux-row-distillers-and-ducks-unlimited-launch-daviess-county-double-barrel-bourbon-301371515.html

SOURCE Lux Row Distillers

rt.gif?NewsItemId=CG98759&Transmission_Id=202109081100PR_NEWS_USPR_____CG98759&DateId=20210908
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment