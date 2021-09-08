ServiceMax Positioned as a Leader for the 6th Consecutive Time in the 2021 Magic Quadrant for Field Service Management

PR Newswire

PLEASANTON, Calif., Sept. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ServiceMax, a leading and innovative provider of solutions in the field service management space, today announced that ServiceMax has been positioned by Gartner as a Leader in the Magic Quadrant for Field Service Management for its offering, ServiceMax Core.1 The evaluation was based on specific criteria that analyzed the company's overall completeness of vision and ability to execute.

"ServiceMax continues to expand its Field Service Management capabilities with market-leading product innovation and unmatched market expertise," said Neil Barua, CEO of ServiceMax. "As a provider solely focused on field service, we remain committed to delivering the most innovative and forward-thinking solutions to help our customers run more profitable, efficient service operations and ensure uptime on the world's most important assets."

Building on their history of innovation, ServiceMax recently announced their latest version of ServiceMax Core, 21.1. The release includes new features such as asset spotlight in ServiceMax Engage and a brand-new notification center in ServiceMax Go. It also includes product enhancements like interactive hotline bots and photo text scanning in Zinc and multi-assign for events in Service Board.

Magic Quadrant reports are a culmination of rigorous, fact-based research in specific markets, providing a wide-angle view of the relative positions of the providers in markets where growth is high and provider differentiation is distinct. Providers are positioned into four quadrants: Leaders, Challengers, Visionaries and Niche Players. The research enables you to get the most from market analysis in alignment with your unique business and technology needs.

View a complimentary copy of the Magic Quadrant report to learn more about ServiceMax's strengths and cautions, among other provider offerings, at servicemax.com/GartnerMQ2021.

1 Source: Gartner, "Magic Quadrant for Field Service Management," Jim Robinson, Naved Rashid, 31 August 2021.

About ServiceMax

ServiceMax's mission is to help customers keep the world running with asset-centric field service management software. As a recognized leader in this space, ServiceMax's mobile apps and cloud-based software provide a complete view of assets to field service teams. By optimizing field service operations, customers across all industries can better manage the complexities of service, support faster growth and run more profitable, outcome-centric businesses. For more information, visitwww.servicemax.com.

On July 15, 2021, ServiceMax announced plans to merge with Pathfinder Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ: PFDR) to become a publicly traded company (the "Business Combination"). Consummation of the Business Combination is subject to customary closing conditions, including approval by Pathfinder's stockholders.

