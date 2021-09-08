Supermicro Expands Portfolio of High-Performance Single-Processor Systems

PR Newswire

SAN JOSE, Calif., Sept. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Super Micro Computer, Inc. (SMCI), a global leader in enterprise computing, storage, networking solutions, and green computing technology, is announcing an expanded portfolio of single-processor systems based on the new Intel Xeon E-2300 and 3rd Gen Intel Xeon Scalable processors. These new systems support a wide range of applications in growing vertical markets. As a result, customers can optimize the exact configuration needed for their applications spanning entry-level servers for the intelligent edge to data center-class systems.

With Intel Xeon E-2300 processors, the MicroBlade® and MicroCloud support applications that require a high-density computing infrastructure, including content streaming, EDA, interactive gaming, and bare-metal cloud instances. Enterprises can also benefit from rackmount systems based on this new processor family, with increased I/O and security features making these systems ideal for appliances and for security applications.

New single-socket 3rd Gen Intel Xeon Scalable processor-based systems such as the 6U SuperBlade® are ideal for high-density multi-node applications. The Supermicro SuperServer E403 wall-mount edge server for telco environments leverages the higher core counts, greater memory capacity, and faster I/O required to deliver high performance at optimized price points.

"Our multi-node solutions and high-volume rackmount systems enable a new class of computing for enterprises and cloud providers, allowing for a new generation of applications that optimize business performance and TCO," stated Charles Liang, president, and CEO of Supermicro. "We are delivering an expanded portfolio of single-processor application-optimized systems that will provide exactly the best performance and efficiency for targeted workloads, including telco, edge, storage, security, AI inferencing, and bare-metal provisioning."

Supermicro's new single-socket systems deliver the performance and capabilities to power an expanded set of workloads in the data center and bring data center-class performance to the edge. These new systems feature PCI-E 4.0 I/O, which removes bottlenecks and speeds up applications compared to systems with earlier generations of processors. They also now include support for Intel's SGX security features. The new single-socket systems are available in various form factors, including multi-node servers, rackmount servers, and workstations.

Single-socket 3rd Gen Intel Xeon Scalable processor-based systems support up to 16 DIMM slots, enabling up to 4TB of DRAM or 6TB of DRAM + Intel Optane Persistent Memory (Pmem) – this memory capacity for single-socket systems is unprecedented. The Intel Xeon E-2300 processor-based systems deliver essential server performance for small businesses with up to 8 cores and 128 GB of DDR4 memory at 95 Watts TDP.

Servers from Supermicro that are optimized for single-socket applications incorporating 3rd Gen Intel Xeon Scalable processors include:

SuperBlade – Highest-density multi-node systems

5G/Edge – Configurable mobile networks and data center-class computing at the Intelligent Edge

Mainstream – Versatile rackmount servers for enterprise applications

WIO – I/O optimized rackmount servers

Storage – Enterprise-optimized storage systems

In addition, the new Supermicro servers that use the Intel Xeon E-2300 include:

MicroBlade – Versatile and scalable multi-node solutions

MicroCloud – High-density systems for dedicated or scalable cloud hosting

WIO – Cost-effective I/O optimized rackmount servers

Mainstream – Entry-level enterprise rackmount servers

