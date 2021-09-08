Logo
Supermicro Expands Portfolio of High-Performance Single-Processor Systems

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Sep 08, 2021
Article's Main Image

Servers Based on New Intel Xeon E-2300 Processors Join Servers Featuring 3rd Gen Intel Xeon Scalable Processors to Deliver Cost-Optimized, Enterprise-Class Computing to a Wide Range of Workloads

PR Newswire

SAN JOSE, Calif., Sept. 8, 2021

SAN JOSE, Calif., Sept. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Super Micro Computer, Inc. (SMCI), a global leader in enterprise computing, storage, networking solutions, and green computing technology, is announcing an expanded portfolio of single-processor systems based on the new Intel Xeon E-2300 and 3rd Gen Intel Xeon Scalable processors. These new systems support a wide range of applications in growing vertical markets. As a result, customers can optimize the exact configuration needed for their applications spanning entry-level servers for the intelligent edge to data center-class systems.

Super_Micro_Single_Processor_Systems.jpg

With Intel Xeon E-2300 processors, the MicroBlade® and MicroCloud support applications that require a high-density computing infrastructure, including content streaming, EDA, interactive gaming, and bare-metal cloud instances. Enterprises can also benefit from rackmount systems based on this new processor family, with increased I/O and security features making these systems ideal for appliances and for security applications.

New single-socket 3rd Gen Intel Xeon Scalable processor-based systems such as the 6U SuperBlade® are ideal for high-density multi-node applications. The Supermicro SuperServer E403 wall-mount edge server for telco environments leverages the higher core counts, greater memory capacity, and faster I/O required to deliver high performance at optimized price points.

"Our multi-node solutions and high-volume rackmount systems enable a new class of computing for enterprises and cloud providers, allowing for a new generation of applications that optimize business performance and TCO," stated Charles Liang, president, and CEO of Supermicro. "We are delivering an expanded portfolio of single-processor application-optimized systems that will provide exactly the best performance and efficiency for targeted workloads, including telco, edge, storage, security, AI inferencing, and bare-metal provisioning."

Supermicro's new single-socket systems deliver the performance and capabilities to power an expanded set of workloads in the data center and bring data center-class performance to the edge. These new systems feature PCI-E 4.0 I/O, which removes bottlenecks and speeds up applications compared to systems with earlier generations of processors. They also now include support for Intel's SGX security features. The new single-socket systems are available in various form factors, including multi-node servers, rackmount servers, and workstations.

Single-socket 3rd Gen Intel Xeon Scalable processor-based systems support up to 16 DIMM slots, enabling up to 4TB of DRAM or 6TB of DRAM + Intel Optane Persistent Memory (Pmem) – this memory capacity for single-socket systems is unprecedented. The Intel Xeon E-2300 processor-based systems deliver essential server performance for small businesses with up to 8 cores and 128 GB of DDR4 memory at 95 Watts TDP.

Servers from Supermicro that are optimized for single-socket applications incorporating 3rd Gen Intel Xeon Scalable processors include:

  • SuperBlade – Highest-density multi-node systems
  • 5G/Edge – Configurable mobile networks and data center-class computing at the Intelligent Edge
  • Mainstream – Versatile rackmount servers for enterprise applications
  • WIO – I/O optimized rackmount servers
  • Storage – Enterprise-optimized storage systems

In addition, the new Supermicro servers that use the Intel Xeon E-2300 include:

  • MicroBlade – Versatile and scalable multi-node solutions
  • MicroCloud – High-density systems for dedicated or scalable cloud hosting
  • WIO – Cost-effective I/O optimized rackmount servers
  • Mainstream – Entry-level enterprise rackmount servers

About Super Micro Computer, Inc.

Supermicro (SMCI), the leading innovator in high-performance, high-efficiency server technology, is a premier provider of advanced Server Building Block Solutions® for Enterprise Data Center, Cloud Computing, Artificial Intelligence, and Edge Computing Systems worldwide. Supermicro is committed to protecting the environment through its "We Keep IT Green®" initiative and provides customers with the most energy-efficient, environmentally-friendly solutions available on the market.

Supermicro, Server Building Block Solutions, and We Keep IT Green are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of Super Micro Computer, Inc.

Intel, the Intel logo, and other Intel marks are trademarks of Intel Corporation or its subsidiaries.

All other brands, names, and trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

Supermicro_Logo.jpg

favicon.png?sn=SF99011&sd=2021-09-08 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/supermicro-expands-portfolio-of-high-performance-single-processor-systems-301371154.html

SOURCE Super Micro Computer, Inc.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=SF99011&Transmission_Id=202109081205PR_NEWS_USPR_____SF99011&DateId=20210908
