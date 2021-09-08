Third Coast Advisors Launches Investment Program in Partnership with Ameriprise Financial

Texas-based Third Coast Bank SSB recently launched a new investment program, Third Coast Advisors, in partnership with Ameriprise Financial (NYSE: AMP). The bank chose the Ameriprise Financial Institutions Group (AFIG) channel to serve as its broker-dealer after an extensive search and thorough evaluation of the company’s capabilities in comparison to competitors.

“We were drawn to Ameriprise Financial because of its solid track record of helping people feel more financially confident through its approach to delivering personalized advice,” said Bart Caraway, Chief Executive Officer of Third Coast Bank SSB. “A growing need of our clients is financial planning, and we look forward to leveraging the resources of Ameriprise Financial to serve our clients holistically. It’s our commitment to grow our financial advisory practice across the state of Texas to support the rapidly-expanding footprint of Third Coast Bank.”

Third Coast Advisors, which operates as a financial advisory practice of Ameriprise Financial Services, LLC, is committed to helping clients create personalized financial plans and manage their investments to achieve their financial goals. Clients have access to services and solutions including:

Personalized advice and financial planning solutions that are tailored to their individual needs.

Robust investment solutions to help them achieve their financial goals.

Digital capabilities that allow members to connect with their advisors where and how they want – face-to-face, online, video or phone meetings.

“We knew we needed the right partner and platform to provide our clients with an absolute commitment for a high touch, personalized service. Ameriprise Financial exceeds what we were looking for and stood apart from other firms,” said Caraway.

Program recruits four financial advisors

Through the dedicated support of the national recruiting team at Ameriprise Financial, Third Coast Advisors hired four financial advisors with over $800 million in combined client assets within two months of creating the new investment program.

“We’re thrilled to welcome Third Coast Advisors to Ameriprise Financial, and look forward to helping them leverage our considerable expertise and extensive resources to help their clients achieve their goals,” said Jay McAnelly, Group Vice President, Ameriprise Financial Institutions Group. “It’s outstanding to see the program attract high caliber advisors just weeks after launching. This remarkable ramp up exemplifies the power of the Ameriprise+offering and our successful recruiting process at Ameriprise Financial. We look forward to supporting the advisors as they continue to make a meaningful difference in their clients’ lives.”

The advisors who joined the program bring with them extensive industry experience and deep client relationships in Texas and beyond:

Jeanette Allan, has over 24 years in the financial services industry, serving families and businesses in Houston, The Woodlands areas and across the United States. Allan graduated from the University of Houston with a B.A. in Finance. She has vast experience working with high-net-worth individuals, families, and estates. Allan managed $249 million in assets at her prior firm, Wells Fargo.

John Boles, has over 21 years in the financial services industry, serving families and businesses in Central Texas, surrounding areas and across the United States. Boles graduated from Texas A&M with a B.S. in Economics and a minor in Business. Boles managed $212 million in assets at his prior firm, BBVA Securities Inc.

Michael Loerch, has over 27 years in the financial services industry, serving families and businesses in Georgetown, Austin and the surrounding areas. Loerch graduated from Texas Wesleyan University with a degree in Accounting. He managed $210 million in assets at his prior firm, BBVA Securities Inc.

John Bunch, has over 32 years in the financial services industry, serving families and businesses in Kingwood, Atascocita, Humble and the surrounding communities. Bunch graduated from University of South Florida with a B.A. in Economics. He managed $136 million in assets at his prior firm, JP Morgan Chase.

Ameriprise Financial formed its financial institutions channel after acquiring Investment Professionals, Inc. (IPI) in 2017. AFIG specializes in the on-site delivery of investment programs to banks and credit unions.

About Third Coast Bank SSB

Third Coast Bank SSB was established in March of 2008 by a group of local organizers seeking to create a relationship-oriented bank committed to personal service and community contribution. We distinguish ourselves by anticipating and exceeding the expectations of our customers, building sustainable partnerships, maintaining the highest standards of ethical business conduct, being aware of and responsive to the needs of our community, and always being mindful of the fact that customers have a choice.

Third Coast Bank is proud to be locally owned with grassroots values and an entrepreneurial spirit. Our employees are empowered to do the right thing and encouraged to make a difference in our communities. It has been said that we are the “grease in the economic engine” as we have helped numerous businesses grow and profit. Those profits allow our customers more freedom for “doing good in their communities.”

About Ameriprise Financial

At Ameriprise Financial, we have been helping people feel confident about their financial future for more than 125 years. With extensive advisory, asset management and insurance capabilities and a nationwide network of approximately 10,000 financial advisors, we have the strength and expertise to serve the full range of individual and institutional investors' financial needs. For more information, or to find an Ameriprise financial advisor, visit ameriprise.com.

