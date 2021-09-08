4 Stocks Warren Buffett and David Tepper Both Own

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

4 Stocks Warren Buffett and David Tepper Both Own

The stocks shared by 2 well-known investing giants

Author's Avatar
James Li
Sep 08, 2021

Summary

  • Warren Buffett and David Tepper are among the most-successful investing gurus.
  • Investors can find common trends by studying the holdings multiple gurus agree on.
Article's Main Image

According to the All-in-one Screener, a Premium feature of GuruFocus, four stocks that

Warren Buffett (Trades, Portfolio)’s Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (BRK.A, Financial)(BRK.B, Financial) and David Tepper (Trades, Portfolio)’s Appaloosa Management both own are Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN, Financial), T-Mobile US Inc. (TMUS, Financial), Visa Inc. (V, Financial) and Mastercard Inc. (MA, Financial).

Background

Buffett studied under the legendary investor Benjamin Graham at Columbia University during the 1950s. The “Oracle of Omaha” acquired shares of Berkshire in the 1960s and transformed the company from a textile company into an insurance conglomerate that has a market cap of over $632 billion as of Wednesday.

1435611348955303936.png

Likewise, Tepper started investing as a young boy watching his father trade stocks. The founder of Appaloosa Management has earned reputation for producing some of the highest returns among Wall Street investors. As of June 30, Appaloosa’s $4.83 billion equity portfolio contains 54 stocks, with four new positions and a quarterly turnover ratio of 6%.

1435634229898645504.png

Amazon.com

Berkshire and Appaloosa have a combined weight of 9.53% in Amazon.com Inc. (

AMZN, Financial). According to top 10 holdings statistics, a Premium feature, the Seattle-based e-commerce giant is Tepper’s second-largest holding with an 8.9% equity portfolio weight.

1435640647775162368.png

GuruFocus ranks Amazon.com’s profitability 8 out of 10 on several positive investing signs, which include a five-star business predictability rank, a high Piotroski F-score of 8 and an operating margin that is near a 10-year high of 6.68% and outperforms more than 63% of global competitors.

1435646626344472576.png

Other gurus with holdings in Amazon.com include

Baillie Gifford (Trades, Portfolio), Ken Fisher (Trades, Portfolio) and Pioneer Investments.

1435669318883872768.png

T-Mobile US

Berkshire and Appaloosa have a combined weight of 7.81% in T-Mobile US (

TMUS, Financial).

1435669604767633408.png

GuruFocus ranks the Bellevue, Washington-based telecommunication service company’s profitability 6 out of 10 on the back of three-year revenue and earnings growth rates, which outperform more than 64% of global competitors despite profit margins and returns averaging around the industry-median profit margins.

1435672782435258368.png

Dodge & Cox and

Andreas Halvorsen (Trades, Portfolio)’s Viking Global Partners also own shares of T-Mobile US.

1435675877479288832.png

Visa

Berkshire and Appaloosa have a combined weight of 2.13% in Visa (

V, Financial).

1435675580178632704.png

GuruFocus ranks the San Francisco-based credit card company’s profitability 9 out of 10 on several positive investing signs, which include a five-star business predictability rank and an operating margin that outperforms more than 87% of global competitors.

1435677094066524160.png

Mastercard

Berkshire and Appaloosa have a combined weight of 1.63% in Mastercard (

MA, Financial).

1435677431808659456.png

GuruFocus ranks the Purchase, New York-based credit card company’s profitability 9 out of 10 on several positive investing signs, which include a five-star business predictability rank and an operating margin that has increased approximately 0.8% per year on average over the past five years and is outperforming more than 80% of global competitors.

1435686328439148544.png

Also check out:
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)

Please Login to leave a comment
Author's Avatar