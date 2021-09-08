4 Stocks Warren Buffett and David Tepper Both Own

According to the All-in-one Screener, a Premium feature of GuruFocus, four stocks that Warren Buffett (Trades, Portfolio)’s Berkshire Hathaway Inc. ( BRK.A, Financial)( BRK.B, Financial) and David Tepper (Trades, Portfolio)’s Appaloosa Management both own are Amazon.com Inc. ( AMZN, Financial), T-Mobile US Inc. ( TMUS, Financial), Visa Inc. ( V, Financial) and Mastercard Inc. ( MA, Financial).

Background

Buffett studied under the legendary investor Benjamin Graham at Columbia University during the 1950s. The “Oracle of Omaha” acquired shares of Berkshire in the 1960s and transformed the company from a textile company into an insurance conglomerate that has a market cap of over $632 billion as of Wednesday.

Likewise, Tepper started investing as a young boy watching his father trade stocks. The founder of Appaloosa Management has earned reputation for producing some of the highest returns among Wall Street investors. As of June 30, Appaloosa’s $4.83 billion equity portfolio contains 54 stocks, with four new positions and a quarterly turnover ratio of 6%.

Amazon.com

Berkshire and Appaloosa have a combined weight of 9.53% in Amazon.com Inc. ( AMZN, Financial). According to top 10 holdings statistics, a Premium feature, the Seattle-based e-commerce giant is Tepper’s second-largest holding with an 8.9% equity portfolio weight.

GuruFocus ranks Amazon.com’s profitability 8 out of 10 on several positive investing signs, which include a five-star business predictability rank, a high Piotroski F-score of 8 and an operating margin that is near a 10-year high of 6.68% and outperforms more than 63% of global competitors.

Other gurus with holdings in Amazon.com include Baillie Gifford (Trades, Portfolio), Ken Fisher (Trades, Portfolio) and Pioneer Investments.

T-Mobile US

Berkshire and Appaloosa have a combined weight of 7.81% in T-Mobile US ( TMUS, Financial).

GuruFocus ranks the Bellevue, Washington-based telecommunication service company’s profitability 6 out of 10 on the back of three-year revenue and earnings growth rates, which outperform more than 64% of global competitors despite profit margins and returns averaging around the industry-median profit margins.

Dodge & Cox and Andreas Halvorsen (Trades, Portfolio)’s Viking Global Partners also own shares of T-Mobile US.

Visa

Berkshire and Appaloosa have a combined weight of 2.13% in Visa ( V, Financial).

GuruFocus ranks the San Francisco-based credit card company’s profitability 9 out of 10 on several positive investing signs, which include a five-star business predictability rank and an operating margin that outperforms more than 87% of global competitors.

Mastercard

Berkshire and Appaloosa have a combined weight of 1.63% in Mastercard ( MA, Financial).

GuruFocus ranks the Purchase, New York-based credit card company’s profitability 9 out of 10 on several positive investing signs, which include a five-star business predictability rank and an operating margin that has increased approximately 0.8% per year on average over the past five years and is outperforming more than 80% of global competitors.