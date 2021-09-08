Skillz to Participate in Citigroup's 2021 Global Technology Virtual Conference

Skillz+Inc. (NYSE: SKLZ), the leading mobile games platform bringing fair and fun competition to players worldwide, today announced that its CEO and founder, Andrew Paradise, will participate at Citigroup’s 2021 Global Technology Virtual Conference being held September 13-15, 2021.

Paradise will be participating in a fireside chat on September 13, 2021, at 10:00am PT / 1:00pm ET.

Access to a live audio webcast of the discussion in listen-only mode will be available through the “Investors” section of the Skillz website at www.skillz.com. A replay of the webcast will be archived on the company’s website.

Skillz is the leading mobile games platform that connects players in fair, fun, and meaningful competition.

