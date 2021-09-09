Logo
SBL Testing Technologies Partners with Haztech to Expand Delivery of Predictmedix SAFE ENTRY Stations Throughout North America

Author's Avatar
ACCESSWIRE
Sep 09, 2021
Article's Main Image

CALGARY, AB / ACCESSWIRE / September 8, 2021 / SBL Testing Technologies Inc. ("SBL") has partnered with Haztech Energy Corp (Canada) and Haztech USA LLC (USA) ( "Haztech") to significantly expand the delivery of Predictmedix's SAFE ENTRY Station technology to workplaces, governments, and organizations throughout North America.

Founded in 2006 in Saskatchewan, Haztech has grown to one of the largest privately held occupational health & safety service providers in Canada. Haztech has further expanded their operations into the United States, with offices in Houston, Dallas and San Antonio Texas, as well as Denver, Colorado with further expansion plans across the USA. With Haztech's presence in Canada and the US, well-established clientele and aggressive growth, Haztech will immediately increase the exposure and adoption of the SAFE ENTRY technology.

SAFE ENTRY Stations are powered by a proprietary, patent-pending artificial intelligence ("AI") algorithm developed by Predictmedix (CSE:PMED)(OTCQB:PMEDF) and manufactured by JuiceWorks. The clinically based AI was designed by data scientists and clinicians to identify multiple symptoms of infectious disease, displaying the result within seconds in the form of a red or green light. All screening is entirely autonomous and designed to protect the privacy of the end-user.

"Haztech is the ideal partner to deliver the SAFE ENTRY technology. They understand workplace health and safety and have developed deep relationships with their extensive and impressive clientele. Haztech has the experience, resources and leadership to deliver a comprehensive infectious disease solution throughout North America, including the critical secondary assessments such as on-site rapid testing," commented Rich Robillard, Managing Director of SBL.

Shawn Hazen, CEO of Haztech stated "SAFE ENTRY is an incredible screening technology for both short- and long-term pandemic response that brings safety and efficiencies for education, business, travel, sport and other public venues. The ability to objectively screen for infectious disease symptoms non-invasively and in seconds presents an entirely new first layer of risk mitigation that will improve the safety of people and communities."

Rich Robillard further commented, "We are excited that two Canadian companies are delivering a Canadian developed and Canadian manufactured technology throughout North America. SAFE ENTRY is a timely solution that is increasingly critical as workplaces, governments and all organizations grapple with managing COVID-19 exposure risk, as well as planning for future infectious disease probability."

About Haztech

Haztech is a leading North American provider with services that include on-site doctors, nurses, and paramedics including remote access health centres, health & safety programs, occupational health testing, covid-19 testing, firefighting - rescue and emergency services, primary healthcare, medevac, security, safety training, and return-to-work injury management.

For more information visit us online at www.haztech.com

About SBL Testing Technologies Inc.

SBL integrates innovative safety & testing technologies into complex workplaces, aligning to corporate risk profiles, safety programs and operational processes. SBL works with businesses, government agencies, and organizations in all industrial sectors globally, leveraging technology to reduce risk and enhance policy effectiveness.

SBL's team has successfully provided risk management, safety solutions and testing technologies for decades, working with leading technology manufacturers from around the globe. SBL's Pandemic Response / Business Continuity solutions are led by a team who have successfully delivered fully integrated solutions to government agencies & Fortune 500 companies worldwide.

For more information visit us online at www.sbltt.com

Disclaimer: "Predictmedix is not making any express or implied claims that its product has the ability to diagnose, eliminate, cure or contain Covid-19 (or SARS-2 Coronavirus) at this time."

SOURCE: SBL Testing Technologies Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/663273/SBL-Testing-Technologies-Partners-with-Haztech-to-Expand-Delivery-of-Predictmedix-SAFE-ENTRY-Stations-Throughout-North-America

img.ashx?id=663273

