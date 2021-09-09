WISeKey and FOSSA Systems present WISeSat at The International Cybersecurity Forum (FIC) for delivering secure and global, satellite IoT connectivity

WISeSat will offer secure and cost-effective IoT connectivity for any sector (agrotech, energy, logistics, IIoT, climate change monitoring, etc.) everywhere on the planet

Geneva, Switzerland - September 9, 2021: WISeKey International Holding Ltd (“WISeKey “) (SIX: WIHN, WKEY), a leading global cybersecurity, AI, Blockchain and IoT company, and FOSSA Systems, a Spanish-based leading aerospace company focused on developing picosatellites for IoT communications, presented at FIC 2021 in Lille, France, the WISeSat, a PocketQube satellite that enables IoT connectivity, encrypted and dedicated with WISeKey’s secure module VaultIC®.

WISeSat is the first cost-effective and secure IoT connectivity solution anywhere on Earth using picosatellites and low-power sensors. Its aim is to answer the needs of any large IoT deployment in agrotech, energy, logistics and more.

WISeSat collects and sends data from terrestrial sensors, increasing knowledge of the status of assets and offering essential information to improve processes and optimize production. These interactions between sensors, gateways, ground stations and satellites require Trust. WISeSat, by using VaultIC®, a complete cryptographic toolbox that makes straightforward the integration of digital security in any satellite device, offers this Trust. It ensures all Certificate-based Authentication (PKI), Authorization, Encryption, and Integrity requirements.

The WISeSat constellation will be launched into orbit this Q4 2021 / Q1 2022, with the deployment of 2 WISeSats on a SpaceX Falcon 9 Vehicle. The goal is to offer this service in a SaaS model allowing both remote and redundant IoT communications for companies seeking to securely connect their assets via satellite communication, covering large and unserved geographic areas such as maritime, deserts, mountains, etc., at affordable prices.

WISeKey and FOSSA Systems are also developing sensors and gateways with VaultIC® microcontrollers, creating an ecosystem of secure devices able to communicate with WISeSat using standardized communication modules. These devices range from mobile and wearable solutions to industrial ruggedized applications.

Both companies, WISeKey and Fossa Systems, have presented to their clients this new secure and encrypted solution for IoT connectivity at FIC Forum the leading European event on Cybersecurity, which is currently taking place (September 7-9) in Lille, France.

About WISeKey

WISeKey ( WKEY; SIX Swiss Exchange: WIHN) is a leading global cybersecurity company currently deploying large scale digital identity ecosystems for people and objects using Blockchain, AI and IoT respecting the Human as the Fulcrum of the Internet. WISeKey microprocessors secure the pervasive computing shaping today’s Internet of Everything. WISeKey IoT has an install base of over 1.6 billion microchips in virtually all IoT sectors (connected cars, smart cities, drones, agricultural sensors, anti-counterfeiting, smart lighting, servers, computers, mobile phones, crypto tokens etc.). WISeKey is uniquely positioned to be at the edge of IoT as our semiconductors produce a huge amount of Big Data that, when analyzed with Artificial Intelligence (AI), can help industrial applications to predict the failure of their equipment before it happens.

Our technology is Trusted by the OISTE/WISeKey’s Swiss based cryptographic Root of Trust (“RoT”) provides secure authentication and identification, in both physical and virtual environments, for the Internet of Things, Blockchain and Artificial Intelligence. The WISeKey RoT serves as a common trust anchor to ensure the integrity of online transactions among objects and between objects and people. For more information, visit www.wisekey.com.

Press and investor contacts:

WISeKey International Holding Ltd

Company Contact: Carlos Moreira

Chairman & CEO

Tel: +41 22 594 3000

[email protected]

WISeKey Investor Relations (US)

Contact: Lena Cati

The Equity Group Inc.

Tel: +1 212 836-9611

[email protected]

Disclaimer:

This communication expressly or implicitly contains certain forward-looking statements concerning WISeKey International Holding Ltd and its business. Such statements involve certain known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, which could cause the actual results, financial condition, performance or achievements of WISeKey International Holding Ltd to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. WISeKey International Holding Ltd is providing this communication as of this date and does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements contained herein as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to buy, any securities, and it does not constitute an offering prospectus within the meaning of article 652a or article 1156 of the Swiss Code of Obligations or a listing prospectus within the meaning of the listing rules of the SIX Swiss Exchange. Investors must rely on their own evaluation of WISeKey and its securities, including the merits and risks involved. Nothing contained herein is or shall be relied on as, a promise or representation as to the future performance of WISeKey.

About FOSSA Systems:

FOSSA Systems is a Spanish company that provides dedicated and secure IoT communications to companies and defense networks, with assets in remote areas, through satellite platforms. FOSSA Systems combines technological miniaturization with mass production techniques, reducing the cost of developing its platforms and, consequently, the cost of communications.

In its objective of offering IoT communications worldwide, even in areas where there is no mobile coverage, FOSSA Systems offers competitive connectivity solutions to companies and professionals in sectors such as agriculture, industrial, energy, infrastructure, communications, or defense and cybersecurity. This IoT connectivity allows companies to monitor assets and control processes, being able to make the best decisions to optimize results. For more information, visit www.fossa.systems.

Press and investor contacts:

FOSSA Systems, S.L.

Company Contact: Elena Vélaz de Medrano Serrano

Marketing & Sales Manager

Tel: +34 648 606 989

[email protected]