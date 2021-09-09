Logo
Burger King® U.S. Bans 120 Artificial Ingredients and Counting From Its Food Menu

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
Sep 09, 2021
Article's Main Image

Guests want our tasty, juicy, hand-breaded, flame-grilled food on the daily, and we’re committed to delivering on the promise of real food – which is why we’ve permanently banned 120 artificial ingredients and counting from our food menu nationwide. We firmly believe that real food doesn’t have to compromise on taste, so there have been no compromises to the authenticity of every crunch, sizzle, and Mmmm our guests expect from their BK favorites.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210909005296/en/

AllMeals.jpg

BURGER KING® U.S. BANS 120 ARTIFICIAL INGREDIENTS AND COUNTING FROM ITS FOOD MENU (Photo: Business Wire)

Our journey to real food began years ago as a long-term commitment to remove colors, flavors, and preservatives from artificial sources, wherever possible, from every burger we flame-grill, every chicken we hand-bread, and every BK bite guests crave. Today, we've made another step on that journey with a bold new commitment to Have it Your Way® - the REAL way.

“We know our guests’ expectations are changing, and they want to make choices they can feel good about,” said Ellie Doty, Chief Marketing Officer, Burger King North America. “By banning these 120 ingredients from our food, we’re offering guests an easy choice – delicious food made with quality ingredients. We’re confident that our ongoing commitment to real food will not only provide guests with the food they’re looking for, but also set a standard for the industry overall.”

And with food so real, we had to use real names. We invited celebs to get real with us by having them hand-select food from our Real menu to create meals that are worthy of their real names – Keep It Real Meals.

  • The Cornell Haynes Jr Meal aka NELLY – the classic flame-grilled Whopper® topped with cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, mayo & ketchup, small fries and a small Sprite. So hot in here…
  • The Larissa Machado Meal aka Anitta – the Impossible™ Whopper with lettuce, tomato, pickles, ketchup and mustard, small fries and a small Sprite. It’s just what I like…
  • The Chase Hudson Meal aka LILHUDDY – a hand-breaded Spicy Ch’King™ with cheese, 4 piece mozzarella sticks and a 16oz chocolate shake. That’s my missing piece…

We want our guests to be rewarded for their loyalty and offer a personalized digital experience. After announcing the national rollout of our Royal Perks program earlier this month, we’re taking care of our most loyal guests with a new deal where members can get any of the Keep It Real Meals for $6* by signing up for Royal Perks via the BK® app or https%3A%2F%2Fwww.bk.com. And, digital guest experiences don’t end there. Guests can also keep an eye out for a scannable QR code on their Keep It Real Meal box to unlock fun and innovative ways to interact with the brand.

Guests can start having it their way, the real way, on Sunday, Sept. 12 when Keep It Real Meals will be available at participating BK restaurants nationwide. For more information on our real food journey, visit bk.com/realmeals.

*Keep it Real Meals will be available starting 9.12.21 at participating U.S. Burger King® restaurants while supplies last. $6 offer will be available on the BK® App and bk.com. Account registration required. Not valid in AK and HI. Royal Perks terms apply: bk.com/rewards-terms.

About BURGER KING®:

Founded in 1954, the Burger King® brand is a global fast-food hamburger chain known for food quality and value as the only place guests can get the flame-grilled Whopper® and the hand-breaded Ch’King™ sandwiches. The Burger King system operates more than 18,700 locations in more than 100 countries and U.S. territories. Almost 100 percent of Burger King restaurants are owned and operated by independent franchisees, many of them family-owned operations that have been in business for decades. To learn more about the Burger King brand, please visit the Burger King brand website at www.bk.com or follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and TikTok.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210909005296/en/

