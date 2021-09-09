Teleflex Unveils the UroLift Advanced Tissue Control (ATC)® System and the UroLift® 2 System and Real-World Data Presentations at the American Urological Association 2021 Annual Meeting

New real-world data findings along with new product evolutions demonstrate why the UroLift® System is the right solution for most BPH patients



WAYNE, Pa., Sept. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Teleflex Incorporated (: TFX) today announced that two new UroLift System products, the UroLift Advanced Tissue Control (ATC) System and the UroLift 2 System, will be launched at the American Urological Association (AUA) 2021 Annual Meeting taking place virtually September 10–13. New emerging data from the largest analysis of U.S. healthcare claims within the field of benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH) comparing complication rates (defined as a post-operative procedure performed during a return visit to an outpatient setting) and surgical retreatment rates of BPH procedures, including the UroLift System, will also be presented.

The UroLift ATC System builds on the highly successful UroLift System and features an enhanced delivery device tip designed to make it easier for urologists to treat BPH patients with a median lobe. The new UroLift 2 System is an evolution of the UroLift System platform and is engineered with innovative design features to enhance user confidence and ease of use including an ergonomic single trigger, an improved suture cutter, and simplified workflow.1 The eco-friendly Delivery Handle and implant cartridge design requires 66% less storage space, and generates nearly 50% less waste material per procedure, as compared to the prior generation UroLift System.1 Both new products support the continued utilization of the UroLift System in its full indication, which includes prostate volume <=100 cc, lateral and median lobe hyperplasia, in men 45 years of age or older.

Presentations of new data on the UroLift System include (all times are Pacific Daylight Time [PDT]):

Saturday, September 11

PD23-02: “Comparing Predictors of Durability After Prostatic Urethral Lift (PUL) Between Real-World and Controlled Studies” will be presented by Claus Georg Roehrborn, M.D.,2 at 9:40am.



Sunday, September 12

LBA01-01: “UroLift PUL compared to Rezūm, TURP and Greenlight PVP: U.S. Medicare and commercial claims analysis reveals lowest complications for PUL and highest retreatment for Rezūm” will be presented by Steven A. Kaplan, M.D.,3 at 1:00pm.



Monday, September 13

Society for Benign Prostate Disease at the AUA “Product and Clinical Evolution of the UroLift System” will be presented by Brian Mazzarella, M.D., 4 at 10:15am.



About the UroLift® System

The UroLift® System is a minimally invasive treatment for lower urinary tract symptoms due to benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH). It is indicated for the treatment of symptoms of an enlarged prostate up to 100 cc in men 45 years or older (50 years outside U.S.). The UroLift permanent implants, delivered during an outpatient procedure, relieve prostate obstruction without heating, cutting, destruction or removing prostate tissue. The UroLift System is the only leading BPH procedure shown to not cause new onset, sustained erectile or ejaculatory dysfunction.*4-6 Most common adverse events are temporary and can include hematuria, dysuria, micturition urgency, pelvic pain, and urge incontinence.5 Rare side effects, including bleeding and infection, may lead to a serious outcome and may require intervention. Individual results may vary. The prostatic urethral lift procedure (using the UroLift System) is recommended for the treatment of BPH in both the American Urological Association and European Association of Urology clinical guidelines. More than 250,000 men have been treated with the UroLift System in select markets worldwide.† Learn more at UroLift.com .

About Teleflex Interventional Urology

The Teleflex Interventional Urology Business Unit is dedicated to developing innovative, minimally invasive, and clinically effective devices that address unmet needs in the field of urology. Our focus is on improving the standard of care for patients with BPH using the UroLift® System, a minimally invasive, permanent implant system that treats symptoms while preserving sexual function.*5-7 Learn more at NeoTract.com .

About Teleflex Incorporated

Teleflex is a global provider of medical technologies designed to improve the health and quality of people’s lives. We apply purpose-driven innovation — a relentless pursuit of identifying unmet clinical needs — to benefit patients and healthcare providers. Our portfolio is diverse, with solutions in the fields of vascular and interventional access, surgical, anesthesia, cardiac care, urology, emergency medicine, and respiratory care. Teleflex employees worldwide are united in the understanding that what we do every day makes a difference. For more information, please visit Teleflex.com .

Teleflex is the home of Arrow®, Deknatel®, LMA®, Pilling®, Rusch®, UroLift®, and Weck® — trusted brands united by a common sense of purpose.

*No instances of new, sustained erectile or ejaculatory dysfunction in the L.I.F.T. pivotal study.

† Management estimate based on product sales and average units per procedure.

