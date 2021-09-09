BIO-key Expands Channel Alliance Partner Program with Intelisys

WALL, N.J., Sept. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BIO-key International, Inc. ( BKYI) , an innovative provider of identity and access management (IAM) solutions featuring Identity-Bound Biometrics, today announced the start of a Master Agent Referral Partner Program with Intelisys, a ScanSource company, and the nation’s leading provider of technology services and solutions. BIO-key will now be able to offer the first Identity and Access Management (IAM) platform as part of the solutions Intelisys provides to their network of partners. The relationship will help enhance BIO-key’s security practice and expand the company’s Channel Alliance Partner (CAP) program.



Earlier this year BIO-key announced an expanded Channel Alliance Partner (CAP) program designed to significantly broaden its global partner ecosystem and provide substantial new revenue opportunities for BIO-key and their partners. The continued momentum to BIO-key’s channel program with the announcement of the Intelisys partnership is a transformational move. Engaging in this Master Agent Referral Partner Program allows BIO-key to leverage their unique strengths to increase the opportunities with a variety of end customers.

The partnership with Intelisys includes the offering of the BIO-key PortalGuard® Identity-as-a-Service (IDaaS) platform, providing a hosted unified Identity and Access Management (IAM) platform. The platform offers an unmatched variety of choices to support an enterprise’s present and future IAM strategies, while delivering a superior user experience. These include workforce and customer multi-factor authentication (MFA), exclusive Identity-Bound Biometrics options, single sign-on (SSO), and self-service password reset.

"This is a great milestone for BIO-key as we continue to grow our channel program and ensure that we have geographic coverage in the top markets,” states Fred Corsentino, Chief Revenue Officer, BIO-key. "We look forward to working together with Intelisys to help solve security and identity and access management challenges for the enterprise as we look to a safer future.”

The partnership is set to be fully functional this quarter. For more information about BIO-key's CAP Program visit the BIO-key website.

About BIO-key International, Inc. ( www.bio-key.com )

BIO-key has over two decades of expertise in providing authentication technology for thousands of organizations and millions of users and is revolutionizing authentication with biometric-centric, multi-factor identity and access management (IAM) solutions. Its Portal Guard IAM solution, that provides convenient and secure access to devices, information, applications, and high-value transactions. BIO-key's patented software and hardware solutions, with industry-leading biometric capabilities, enable large-scale on-premises and Identity-as-a-Service (IDaaS) solutions as well as customized enterprise and cloud solutions.

BIO-key Safe Harbor Statement

All statements contained in this press release other than statements of historical facts are "forward-looking statements" as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (the "Act"). The words "estimate," "project," "intends," "expects," "anticipates," "believes," and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are made based on management's beliefs, as well as assumptions made by, and information currently available to, management pursuant to the "safe harbor" provisions of the Act. These statements are not guarantees of future performance or events and are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those included within or implied by such forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, our history of losses and limited revenue; our ability to raise additional capital; our ability to protect our intellectual property; changes in business conditions; changes in our sales strategy and product development plans; changes in the marketplace; continued services of our executive management team; security breaches; competition in the biometric technology industry; market acceptance of biometric products generally and our products under development; our ability to execute and deliver on contracts in Africa; our ability to expand into Asia, Africa and other foreign markets; the duration and severity of the current coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic and its effect on our business operations, sales cycles, personnel, and the geographic markets in which we operate; delays in the development of products and statements of assumption underlying any of the foregoing as well as other factors set forth under the caption see "Risk Factors'' in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020 and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. Except as required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to disclose any revision to these forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. Additionally, there may be other factors of which the Company is not currently aware that may affect matters discussed in forward-looking statements and may also cause actual results to differ materially from those discussed. In particular, the consequences of the coronavirus outbreak to economic conditions and the industry in general and the financial position and operating results of our Company, in particular, have been material, are changing rapidly, and cannot be predicted.

