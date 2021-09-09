Mynaric Announces Another Customer for Recently Released Condor Mk3

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Mynaric Announces Another Customer for Recently Released Condor Mk3

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Sep 09, 2021
Article's Main Image

SpaceLink and Mynaric Finalize Agreement for Optical Communications Terminals

PR Newswire

NATIONAL HARBOR, Md., Sept. 9, 2021

NATIONAL HARBOR, Md., Sept. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Less than two weeks after debuting its next generation optical communications terminal at the 36th Annual Space Symposium, Mynaric today revealed its second customer for the CONDOR Mk3. Mynaric and SpaceLink have agreed upon the delivery and pricing for the first batch of CONDOR Mk3 terminals by late 2022 and additional units to be quantified subsequently.

Mynaric_Dave_Bettinger_Mk3.jpg

"We are extremely pleased with the positive reception of the CONDOR Mk3 from the industry," said Bulent Altan, CEO of Mynaric. "With its smaller, sleeker profile, configurable data rate speeds up to 100 Gbps and full compatibility with the SDA Optical Inter-Satellite Link Standards, the Mk3 terminals are ideal for various space applications."

"The impressive design and performance of Mynaric optical terminals meet SpaceLink's requirements for our relay service," said Dave Bettinger, CEO of SpaceLink. "This is why we awarded the initial contract to them for our MEO relay satellites. "Now, we are pleased to expand our relationship to include supply of their smaller advanced user terminal product for the LEO end of the LEO-MEO relay links, supporting our demonstration missions and as a solution for our LEO customers."

This is the second purchase by SpaceLink for Mynaric products following an initial order of optical communications terminals (OCTs) for the organization's MEO satellites. In addition to the Mk3s, the newest agreement includes delivery of two CONDOR Mk2 terminals.

"Today's announcement positions us for increased collaboration with SpaceLink and their customers," said Tina Ghataore, Chief Commercial Officer of Mynaric. "The SpaceLink partnership is yet another milestone in shaping the future of connectivity. A future that we make possible through our serially produced laser communication products ensuring commercial affordability and reliable availability within the lead times and at the scale required by our customers."

Along the product debut, Mynaric previously announced additionally an undisclosed launch customer for the CONDOR Mk3. The launch customer is scheduled to receive initial product delivery in Q4 2022 and has secured options for up to 20 units. Detailed technical specifications about the Mk3 terminal can be requested from the CONDOR Mk3 product page.

About SpaceLink
SpaceLink is building an information superhighway for the space economy that will help advance humanity to a new age of space commerce, exploration, environmental awareness, and security. The Always in Sight data relay system provides global coverage to empower space system operators to maximize use of their assets. SpaceLink Corporation is headquartered in the Washington DC area and has offices in Silicon Valley, California. It is a wholly owned subsidiary of Electro Optic Systems Holdings Limited, a public company traded on the Australian stock exchange.

About Mynaric
Mynaric (Frankfurt Stock Exchange: M0Y) (ISIN: DE000A0JCY11) produces the optical fiber for the skies and, as a pioneer of laser communication, enables extremely fast and secure wireless data transmission between aircraft, drones and satellites. Globally, the need for fast and ubiquitous network connectivity is advancing inexorably. Data networks such as the internet are now largely based on infrastructure on the ground which cannot be expanded arbitrarily for legal, economic or logistical reasons. The future, therefore, calls for an expansion of the existing network infrastructure into air and space. Mynaric provides laser communication products to establish the necessary data highways for telecommunication constellations in air and space. For more information, visit mynaric.com.

favicon.png?sn=CL00168&sd=2021-09-09 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mynaric-announces-another-customer-for-recently-released-condor-mk3-301372285.html

SOURCE Mynaric

rt.gif?NewsItemId=CL00168&Transmission_Id=202109090730PR_NEWS_USPR_____CL00168&DateId=20210909
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment