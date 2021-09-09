Logo
Blued affirms commitment to privacy with TrustArc's TRUSTe Enterprise Privacy Certification

PRNewswire
Sep 09, 2021
PR Newswire

BEIJING, Sept. 9, 2021

BEIJING, Sept. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Blued, a world-leading online LGBTQ+ community platform connecting more than 60 million users across continents, has announced that the international edition of its app has received the TRUSTe Enterprise Privacy Certification from TrustArc, a leader in data privacy management and automation.

This certification demonstrates compliance with major global privacy frameworks, including Europe's GDPR, Asia-Pacific's APEC, and California's CCPA, with Blued joining the ranks of world-leading clients such as AIG, BMW, IBM and Xiaomi.

"This certification is yet another demonstration of Blued's unrelenting commitment to protecting user privacy," says Leo Zhao, Chief Risk Officer of BlueCity, Blued's parent company.

"When individuals engage and act online, they do so with the expectation that their data will be guarded and handled with care. Blued goes to great lengths to do so, and we believe that it is essential to show our community that Blued is a safe and private space."

This certification follows a host of stringent measures on the part of Blued to protect user identity and privacy, including prohibiting screenshots and screen recordings during livestreams and video calls on the international edition. To prevent users from capturing screenshots or recordings, the iOS version of Blued produces a blank page after a screenshot is attempted, while the Android version prevents a screenshot from being taken altogether.

In addition to these protective measures, Blued's "Private Album" feature ensures that faces do not appear in the album's public thumbnails and that viewers can only access the album's photos when given authorization by the owner. Meanwhile, photos that are sent in Blued disappear within seconds of being read, preventing users from capturing screenshots.

About BlueCity

BlueCity (NASDAQ: BLCT) is a world-leading online LGBTQ platform providing a full suite of services to foster connections and enhance the wellbeing of the LGBTQ community through its portfolio of brands. BlueCity's mobile app Blued enables users to conveniently and safely connect with each other, express themselves and access professional health-related services. Available in 13 languages, Blued connects users in about 170 countries and it is the largest online LGBTQ community in China, India, Korea, Thailand and Vietnam. BlueCity's portfolio of brands also includes Finka, a leading gay social networking app for a younger generation in China, and LESDO, a leading lesbian social networking app in China.

Media Contact:

Vincent Tang
+86 15801558325
[email protected]

favicon.png?sn=CN00802&sd=2021-09-09 View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/blued-affirms-commitment-to-privacy-with-trustarcs-truste-enterprise-privacy-certification-301372159.html

SOURCE BlueCity Holdings Limited

