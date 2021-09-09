Logo
Chipotle Introduces Its First-Ever Creator Class, Gives One Fan The Chance To Join The Exclusive Group

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Sep 09, 2021
Article's Main Image

Fourteen creators and one Chipotle super fan will get inside access to the brand and exclusive perks

PR Newswire

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., Sept. 9, 2021

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., Sept. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE: CMG) today announced the launch of the Chipotle Creator Class, a program that supercharges some of the brand's most influential creators through exclusive perks and partnerships to help shape the future of Chipotle. The inaugural Chipotle Creator Class will feature 14 founding members including the likes of Newton Nguyen, Zachary Fairhurst, Nina Marie Daniele, Kate Nnorkeliunas, Moneysigneric, Salah Brooks, and Zahra. Plus, one Chipotle superfan will have the opportunity to join the class as its 15th member by making a creative Chipotle-themed TikTok video using #chipotlecreator and #entry from September 9 to September 13.

CMG__Creator_Class.jpg

The top three video #chipotlecreator entries will be chosen by Chipotle and selected members of the Chipotle Creator Class will cast their vote to determine the final member. The creator with the highest score from the Creator Class will win the 15th slot in the Chipotle Creator Class, plus extra perks.

A New Era of Partnership

The Chipotle Creator Class program seeks to redefine the traditionally transactional relationship between creators and brands by taking a true creator-first approach that promotes collaboration and career growth.

Chipotle will host up to three (3) virtual brainstorming sessions per year where Chipotle Creator Class participants can share concepts, ideas, and strategies to help build the future of the brand and the creator economy. Participants will be compensated for each session attended.

"The Chipotle Creator Class is an entirely new approach to influencer relationships that focuses on rewarding, thanking, and empowering our biggest fans," said Chris Brandt, Chief Marketing Officer. "We are committed to providing exclusive opportunities to our most influential superfans who have done so much to help grow our brand."

The Chipotle Creator Class may also offer members:

  • Free Chipotle
    • Because there's nothing better than 50 free entrées from Chipotle.
  • Catering For Them and Their Besties
    • Creators can get Chipotle catered for up to 25 people.
  • Priority Consideration for Paid Opportunities
    • Creators will have priority consideration for future paid campaigns.
  • Unique Chipotle Goods
    • Creators may receive special Chipotle Goods throughout the year.
  • Visits to the Chipotle Cultivate Test Kitchen
    • Creators may have the exclusive opportunity to visit the Chipotle Cultivate Center in Irvine, CA and try new menu items before anyone else.
  • Chipotle For Their Followers
    • When Chipotle Creator Class participants hit a milestone, they may thank their followers by dropping a promo code for 500 free burritos.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY TO ENTER OR WIN the #chipotlecreator contest. Open to legal residents of the 50 U.S. & DC, 13 years or older (minors must have parental consent). Enter between approx. 12:01 am PT on 09/09/21 – approx. 11:59 pm PT on 09/13/21. For Official Rules including how to enter, Chipotle's usage rights, entry limitations and prize descriptions, visit chipotle.com/creator. Sponsor: CMG Strategy Co., LLC.

ABOUT CHIPOTLE
Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE: CMG) is cultivating a better world by serving responsibly sourced, classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. Chipotle had over 2,850 restaurants as of June 30, 2021, in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France and Germany and is the only restaurant company of its size that owns and operates all its restaurants. Chipotle is ranked on the Fortune 500 and is recognized on the 2021 lists for Forbes' America's Best Employers and Fortune's Most Admired Companies. With nearly 102,000 employees passionate about providing a great guest experience, Chipotle is a longtime leader and innovator in the food industry. Chipotle is committed to making its food more accessible to everyone while continuing to be a brand with a demonstrated purpose as it leads the way in digital, technology and sustainable business practices. For more information or to place an order online, visit WWW.CHIPOTLE.COM.

Creator_Class.jpg

Chipotle_Mexican_Grill_Logo.jpg

favicon.png?sn=LA00442&sd=2021-09-09 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/chipotle-introduces-its-first-ever-creator-class-gives-one-fan-the-chance-to-join-the-exclusive-group-301372271.html

SOURCE Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=LA00442&Transmission_Id=202109090806PR_NEWS_USPR_____LA00442&DateId=20210909
