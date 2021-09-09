Chipotle Introduces Its First-Ever Creator Class, Gives One Fan The Chance To Join The Exclusive Group

PR Newswire

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., Sept. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE: CMG) today announced the launch of the Chipotle Creator Class, a program that supercharges some of the brand's most influential creators through exclusive perks and partnerships to help shape the future of Chipotle. The inaugural Chipotle Creator Class will feature 14 founding members including the likes of Newton Nguyen, Zachary Fairhurst, Nina Marie Daniele, Kate Nnorkeliunas, Moneysigneric, Salah Brooks, and Zahra. Plus, one Chipotle superfan will have the opportunity to join the class as its 15th member by making a creative Chipotle-themed TikTok video using #chipotlecreator and #entry from September 9 to September 13.

The top three video #chipotlecreator entries will be chosen by Chipotle and selected members of the Chipotle Creator Class will cast their vote to determine the final member. The creator with the highest score from the Creator Class will win the 15th slot in the Chipotle Creator Class, plus extra perks.

A New Era of Partnership

The Chipotle Creator Class program seeks to redefine the traditionally transactional relationship between creators and brands by taking a true creator-first approach that promotes collaboration and career growth.

Chipotle will host up to three (3) virtual brainstorming sessions per year where Chipotle Creator Class participants can share concepts, ideas, and strategies to help build the future of the brand and the creator economy. Participants will be compensated for each session attended.

"The Chipotle Creator Class is an entirely new approach to influencer relationships that focuses on rewarding, thanking, and empowering our biggest fans," said Chris Brandt, Chief Marketing Officer. "We are committed to providing exclusive opportunities to our most influential superfans who have done so much to help grow our brand."

The Chipotle Creator Class may also offer members:

Free Chipotle Because there's nothing better than 50 free entrées from Chipotle.

Catering For Them and Their Besties Creators can get Chipotle catered for up to 25 people.

Priority Consideration for Paid Opportunities Creators will have priority consideration for future paid campaigns.

Unique Chipotle Goods Creators may receive special Chipotle Goods throughout the year.

Visits to the Chipotle Cultivate Test Kitchen Creators may have the exclusive opportunity to visit the Chipotle Cultivate Center in Irvine, CA and try new menu items before anyone else.

Chipotle For Their Followers When Chipotle Creator Class participants hit a milestone, they may thank their followers by dropping a promo code for 500 free burritos.



