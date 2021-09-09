Logo
Softchoice to Support Connected North Program as Managed Service Provider

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
Sep 09, 2021
Article's Main Image

Softchoice (TSX: SFTC) and TakingITGlobal, a Canadian charity supporting social innovation, facilitating connected learning, and fostering creativity & digital skills, today announced a partnership to provide critical technology support for schools in remote Indigenous communities in Canada’s north.

Through the partnership, Softchoice will become the managed services provider for TakingITGlobal’s award-winning Connected North program. Founded in 2013, Connected North delivers immersive and interactive education services to remote Indigenous communities through live learning experiences delivered through Cisco’s WebEx technology.

Through the use of collaboration technology, Connected North provides youth with opportunities and experiences that would otherwise be unavailable to them. As the managed service partner for Connected North, Softchoice will support educators across TakingITGlobal’s network of more than 100 participating schools, serving more than 25,000 students in remote Indigenous communities.

“The Connected North program is a perfect example of using technology to solve a critical social challenge,“ said Sean Denomey, Senior Vice President, Services, Softchoice. “The partnership combines our technical expertise and commitment to taking care of each other. We are proud to support an incredible organization that is making a real difference for Indigenous students across Canada.”

“Softchoice’s technology mentorship and support ensures that all of the program’s technology infrastructure needs are taken care of and our team can focus their attention on serving the needs of educators,” said Michael Furdyk, TakingITGlobal’s Co-founder and Director of Technology. “It also means that we are able to deploy new technologies that will allow us to scale the program to reach more schools, supporting increased student engagement in Indigenous communities.”

Softchoice is committed to mobilizing its resources, expertise and people to create impact in our local communities by helping charities scale operations and impact through skilled volunteering.

Learn more about our social impact initiatives here.

About Softchoice

Softchoice (TSX: SFTC) is a technology services and solutions provider that equips organizations to be agile and innovative, and for their people to be engaged, connected and creative at work. That means moving them to the cloud, helping them build the workplace of tomorrow, and enabling them to make smarter decisions about their technology portfolio. For more information, please visit www.softchoice.com

About TakingITGlobal

TakingITGlobal (TIG) designs and delivers youth engagement programs leveraging the power of community, technology and creativity. Learn more: https%3A%2F%2Fwww.tigweb.org%2Fabout%2F

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20210909005587r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210909005587/en/

