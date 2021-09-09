ZoomInfo Acquires RingLead, a Data Orchestration Leader, to Help Companies Combine, Cleanse, and Route Disparate Data Sources to Power Go-to-Market Activation

ZoomInfo (NASDAQ: ZI), a global leader in modern go-to-market software, data, and intelligence, today announced it has acquired RingLead, an industry leader in data orchestration and revenue operations automation. ZoomInfo and RingLead will enable companies to streamline and execute data-driven go-to-market motions at scale based on high-quality, actionable data.

RingLead is a comprehensive data quality management tool that automates sales, marketing, and revenue operations throughout the entire customer lifecycle. Companies that subscribe to RingLead’s software-as-a-service benefit from a user-friendly, intuitive, and codeless interface that enables them to acquire and merge data from multiple third-party providers in order to enrich and standardize prospect and customer data assets. It enables companies to manage incomplete, inaccurate and inconsistent customer data that is siloed in disconnected systems to enable real-time, automated and accurate lead routing.

High-quality data is foundational to the success of sales and marketing teams, but data enters customer relationship management (CRM) and marketing automation systems from many different sources and with varying degrees of quality. Data orchestration is a method of compiling siloed data—along with other inconsistencies like duplicates, empty fields, inconsistent formatting, and unassignable records—and organizing it so that revenue teams can implement it. Data decay further undermines sales and marketing teams, who depend on multiple data sources to target, prioritize, and engage with buyers.

RingLead resolves these pain points by transforming raw, fragmented, and inaccurate data into valuable intelligence that can be used to build targeted audiences, trigger workflows, drive business decisions, and accelerate revenue growth. Through an end-to-end platform, RingLead ingests, cleans, enhances, segments, scores, and routes companies’ data, then provides a flexible, customizable, and rules-driven approach to integrating this data into companies’ systems of record.

The acquisition of RingLead tightens the connection between the intelligence layer and engagement layer within the ZoomInfo platform, empowering customers to seamlessly manage their data across systems and revenue teams. This allows them to convert additional leads into revenue more efficiently.

“A clean and unified view of the customer is absolutely critical for go-to-market teams—often the difference between winning and losing a sale,” said Henry Schuck, ZoomInfo Founder and CEO. “The acquisition of RingLead allows our customers to marry ZoomInfo intelligence with other data sources to create a unified view of their customers and shorten the path from data to engagement. These are prerequisites for effective, data-driven automation. RingLead helps us take the next step in continuing to build a comprehensive, modern go-to-market platform where data and insights drive intelligent and automated orchestration.”

For over a decade, RingLead has delivered best-in-class data quality management and orchestration software, earning recognition in 10 consecutive G2 Grid Reports and maintaining leadership status in core categories like Data Quality and Lead-to-Account Matching.

“The combination of ZoomInfo and RingLead has been a critical component of our demand generation activities,” said Mark Dudek, Director of Marketing Operations & Analytics at DataRobot. “These tools together have helped us solve for data gaps while allowing us to deliver leads to our sales development team quickly. RingLead’s robust data orchestration capabilities have allowed us to maximize the value of ZoomInfo and reduce the dependency on engineering resources to support complex lead routing, lead modeling and account management initiatives.”

“Since day one, RingLead has remained focused on delivering innovative and integrated data orchestration software that supports high-growth businesses as they go to market in an increasingly competitive and digitized landscape,” said RingLead Chief Operating Officer Colby Greene, who will join ZoomInfo as Director, Pre-Sales. “We are thrilled to join ZoomInfo, an innovator that shares our vision and passion for building out an end-to-end go-to-market platform.”

For more information on how RingLead will help ZoomInfo’s customers combine, cleanse, and route data to drive go-to-market activation, please visit ZoomInfo%26rsquo%3Bs+RingLead+landing+page.

Read Henry+Schuck%26rsquo%3Bs+blog+post to learn more about the RingLead acquisition.

Financial terms were not disclosed. The acquisition is not expected to have a material impact on the full year 2021 financial results for ZoomInfo.

About ZoomInfo

ZoomInfo (NASDAQ: ZI) is a leader in modern go-to-market software, data, and intelligence for more than 20,000 companies worldwide. The ZoomInfo platform empowers business-to-business sales, marketing, and recruiting professionals to hit their number by pairing best-in-class technology with unrivaled+data+coverage, accuracy, and depth of company and contact information. With integrations embedded into workflows and technology stacks, including the leading CRM, Sales+Engagement, Marketing Automation, and Talent Management applications, ZoomInfo drives more predictable, accelerated, and sustainable growth for its customers. ZoomInfo emphasizes GDPR+and+CCPA+compliance. In addition to creating the industry’s first proactive notice program, the company is a registered data broker with the states of California and Vermont. Read about ZoomInfo’s commitment to compliance%2C+privacy%2C+and+security. For more information about our leading go-to-market software, data, and intelligence, and how they help sales, marketing, and recruiting professionals, please visit www.zoominfo.com.

About RingLead

RingLead is an industry-leading data orchestration provider with over a decade of experience in solving the dirty data problems of enterprises, Fortune 500 companies, and small businesses around the globe. RingLead’s complete, end-to-end data quality platform integrates with leading CRMs and MAPs like Salesforce and Marketo to empower businesses to clean, protect, and enhance company and contact information in a series of seamless, fully automated processes.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by these statements. You can generally identify our forward-looking statements by the words “anticipate,” “believe,” “can,” “continue,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “forecast,” “goal,” “intend,” “may,” “might,” “objective,” “outlook,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “projection,” “seek,” “should,” “target,” “trend,” “will,” “would” or the negative version of these words or other comparable words. Any statements in this press release regarding the anticipated benefits of the RingLead acquisition to ZoomInfo and its customers, the potential impact of the RingLead acquisition on ZoomInfo’s financial results, and any other statements that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are subject to various risks, uncertainties, assumptions, or changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict or quantify. Accordingly, there are or will be important factors that could cause actual outcomes or results to differ materially from those indicated in these statements. These factors include, but are not limited to, the extent to which ZoomInfo is able to successfully integrate RingLead into its current platform and capitalize on the anticipated benefits of the acquisition, as well as other factors described under “Risk Factors” in ZoomInfo’s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, which ZoomInfo may update in its Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q that it has filed or will file hereafter. Each forward-looking statement contained in this press release speaks only as of the date of this release, and ZoomInfo undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as required by law.

Website Disclosure

ZoomInfo intends to use its website as a distribution channel of material company information. Financial and other important information regarding the Company is routinely posted on and accessible through the Company’s website at https%3A%2F%2Fir.zoominfo.com%2F. Accordingly, you should monitor the investor relations portion of our website at https%3A%2F%2Fir.zoominfo.com%2F in addition to following our press releases, SEC filings, and public conference calls and webcasts. In addition, you may automatically receive email alerts and other information about ZoomInfo when you enroll your email address by visiting the “Email Alerts” section of our investor relations page at https%3A%2F%2Fir.zoominfo.com%2F.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210909005569/en/