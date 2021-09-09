GoDaddy Hosting Free Virtual Event for Small Business Owners - GoDaddy OPEN 2021

PR Newswire

TEMPE, Ariz., Sept. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE: GDDY), the company that empowers everyday entrepreneurs, has opened registration for GoDaddy OPEN 2021, a free, online event for small business owners to learn, connect and grow their businesses. GoDaddy OPEN will take place on Tuesday, September 28, 2021 and include a lineup of inspiring business leaders, experts, influencers, and a special fireside chat with four-time Grand Slam champion and entrepreneur, Naomi Osaka. Understanding that for small businesses, being open is more than just not being closed, OPEN 2021 will discuss solutions for navigating and adapting to a digital-first landscape, helping small businesses learn new ways to sell anything anywhere and thrive.

The event will feature real stories from successful entrepreneurs, current business trends, key insights and showcase the latest products small businesses can utilize in their own success stories. The event also offers nine total informative breakout sessions on the topics most important to small business success: Branding, Marketing and Selling.

OPEN 2021 At-A-Glance:

9:00 am PDT – Pre-event networking

10:00 am PDT – Keynote and Fireside Chat with Naomi Osaka

11:00 am PDT – 1:00 pm – 30-minute Breakout Sessions in Branding, Marketing and Selling. Highlights include:

• "Double Your Website Sales with Simple Branding Tips"

• "Actionable Ways to Use Social for Your Business"

• "How to Sell Your Products Across Multiple Sales Channels"

1:15 pm PDT – Post-event networking

Small businesses will also have the opportunity to attend a free one-on-one business coaching session with a GoDaddy Guide from 11:00am – 1:15 pm PDT and receive personalized advice on how to "tune-up" and grow their businesses. Those interested in participating must be registered for and attend the full event. There will a limited number of these 20-minute consultations; sessions will be assigned on a first come, first served basis, and sign-ups will open after the keynote and fireside chat.

Entrepreneurs interested in attending GoDaddy OPEN 2021 can register at https://events.godaddy.com/open. People can also connect with other participants and follow along via the event hashtag #GoDaddyOPEN2021, or watch the keynote and fireside chat with Naomi Osaka at YouTube.com/GoDaddy as it is streamed live on YouTube.

About GoDaddy

GoDaddy is empowering everyday entrepreneurs around the world by providing all of the help and tools to succeed online. GoDaddy is the place people come to name their idea, build a professional website, attract customers, sell their products and services and manage their work. Our mission is to give our customers the tools, insights and the people to transform their ideas and personal initiative into success. To learn more about the company visit www.GoDaddy.com.

Source: GoDaddy Inc.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/godaddy-hosting-free-virtual-event-for-small-business-owners--godaddy-open-2021-301372729.html

SOURCE GoDaddy Inc.