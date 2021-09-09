Elastic Announces the General Availability of the Elastic Cloud Terraform Provider

Today, Elastic (NYSE: ESTC) announced the general availability of the HashiCorp verified Elastic Cloud Terraform provider to deliver the best possible infrastructure-as-code experience for users of HashiCorp Terraform to deploy and manage Elastic Cloud.

HashiCorp Terraform is a tool that allows users to manage the entire lifecycle of infrastructure using infrastructure as code. The Elastic Cloud Terraform provider delivers increased productivity and visibility to IT teams by automating their data infrastructure deployment and streamlining monitoring workflows.

Users can now apply the same automation code on Elastic Cloud deployments across all public clouds available in Elasticsearch Service on Elastic Cloud, or on premises using Elastic Cloud Enterprise.

Elastic Cloud Terraform provider features include:

Managing Elastic deployments :Configure, scale, and deploy Elastic stack deployments as code, using common source control tools and methodologies.

:Configure, scale, and deploy Elastic stack deployments as code, using common source control tools and methodologies. Deployment autoscaling : Dynamically scale deployments to ensure performance and reliability, regardless of deployment topology or data tier configuration.

: Dynamically scale deployments to ensure performance and reliability, regardless of deployment topology or data tier configuration. Deployment aliases : Reduce management overhead and enable configuration management for Beats clients by managing cluster names as code.

: Reduce management overhead and enable configuration management for Beats clients by managing cluster names as code. Deployment extensions: Manage and upload Elastic plugins and script bundles with the new Elastic Cloud resource type extension.

For more information about the expanded partnership with HashiCorp, read the blog here.

Supporting Quotes

“Together with HashiCorp, we are making it easier than ever for customers to provision infrastructure in single or multi-cloud environments,” said Omer Kushmaro, Senior Product Manager at Elastic . “From enterprise IT teams responsible for diverse IT environments, to managed service providers that spin up infrastructures for clients, customers can gain operational efficiencies by utilizing the Elastic Cloud Terraform provider to incorporate Elastic Stack deployments into their infrastructure-as-code.”

. “From enterprise IT teams responsible for diverse IT environments, to managed service providers that spin up infrastructures for clients, customers can gain operational efficiencies by utilizing the Elastic Cloud Terraform provider to incorporate Elastic Stack deployments into their infrastructure-as-code.” “We are excited to have Elastic as a technology partner and look forward to our future collaboration,” said Asvin Ramesh, Sr. Director, Alliances at HashiCorp. “With the new HashiCorp Terraform Verified provider for Elastic Cloud, our mutual users and customers can leverage the power of infrastructure as code to automate the provisioning and management of cloud deployments, by acting as a bridge to the Elasticsearch Service.”

